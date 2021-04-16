Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
RHONJ cast chimes in on Dolores Catania’s emotional reaction to psychic reading


RHONJ star Dolores Catania.
After an emotional psychic reading in a recent RHONJ episode, the cast discusses Dolores’ out-of-character sobbing. Pic credit: Bravo

A recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey was an emotional one — but for a very different reason than the usual drama.

The RHONJ ladies sat down with a psychic whose personal readings for the Housewives were so accurate that it made a potential believer out of even the most skeptical cast members.

During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the ladies discussed the impact the psychic reading had on the group, but particularly on Dolores Catania.

Dolores gets emotional during psychic reading on RHONJ

Dolores prides herself on maintaining her composure, even during the toughest of times, so when she broke down during the psychic reading it really caught her castmates off guard.

“I was surprised Dolores broke down the way she did,” Melissa Gorga shared. “I have never — like, she’s a tough cookie. You rarely see Dolores cry and she, like, lost it.”

The moment that caused Dolores to “lose it” included the psychic providing specific details about family members who had passed on. When the psychic told Dolores that her beloved dog, Boo, was with her grandparents, Dolores began to sob.

And it seems that this outburst of emotion is something that genuinely surprised her castmates.

“I’ve never seen Dolores cry before,” Margaret Josephs admitted. “…I was heartbroken when I saw Dolores cry cuz I never see her break down. I started crying when she started crying.”

Dolores says she’s ’embarrassed’ that she cried

Although it’s clear during their interviews that the RHONJ ladies were supportive and found Dolores’ tears endearing, Dolores doesn’t share the same sentiments at the moment.

“I’m so embarrassed. Oh God, I’m so embarrassed. My kids are going to see me cry,” she said as she rolled her eyes.

She continued, “On the heels of everything that was going on, like, when I heard her speak to Margaret, and Margaret got emotional, and she was hitting on things for Margaret. And then to Michelle (Pais). Then, you know, she came to me.”

According to Dolores, that was enough to build the psychic’s credibility in her eyes.

“To hear from people that have passed on, especially my dog, Boo, was so beautiful to me and comforting, that I was excited about that and emotional as you could see,” Dolores said.

While the reading hit Dolores harder than she had anticipated, she wasn’t completely sold on the legitimacy of the psychic.

“And Uncle Peewee,” Margaret said. “Who would know you have an uncle Peewee?”

“It’s in my Grandmother’s obituary,” Dolores responded.

“Do you think she looked that up?” Margaret questioned. “Who [has] time to look up so much?”

“I don’t know, not me,” Dolores concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

