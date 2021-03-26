RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo reveals where she stands with former friend Teresa Giudice

Caroline Manzo shares whether she keeps in touch with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo reveals how her relationship with current RHONJ star Teresa Giudice stands these days.

Viewers will remember that Caroline and Teresa weren’t always on the friendliest terms during their run on the series.

Caroline appeared as a special guest on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap to reflect on her Real Housewives days and give her two cents on the current season.

Caroline and Teresa are not in each others’ lives

The Housewives Nightcap hosts were naturally interested in how things stood these days between Caroline and Teresa.

When asked where she and Teresa stand now, Caroline admitted that they’d done their best to avoid each other over the years.

“We haven’t seen each other prior to doing the Super Bowl commercial last Super Bowl. The last time I saw her was shortly after Lauren got engaged,” Caroline said. “Lauren’s married already five years, so it’s gotta be six and a half years. Haven’t said a word.

“Then the Super Bowl commercial comes along. We did the Super Bowl commercial, and I haven’t heard from her since.”

When reflecting on the times that she did use to deal with Teresa, Caroline said she would try to educate her, but she was never able to get through to her.

“You can’t deal with the cyclone that’s in her head,” Caroline said.

Caroline also added that she is completely fine with Teresa being out of her life.

“When it’s a one-sided argument like I said, the cyclone that lives in her head, I have no desire to argue with. And it’s fine,” Caroline said. “I’m not on the show, so I don’t need to interact with her, so I don’t care…You live your life, and I will live mine.”

This update likely surprises no RHONJ viewers.

Caroline’s time on RHONJ

Caroline, like Teresa, was one of the OGs on Real Housewives of New Jersey. She joined the series along with her sister, Dina Manzo, and her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita.

Caroline and Teresa were also good friends before they started feuding on the season. While the two butted heads frequently, one of their major feuds centered around Teresa’s book, Fabulicious.

Carolina brought the family aspect to the series. Not only did her sister star alongside her, but her husband, Albert, and children, Albie, Christopher, and Lauren, also became fan favorites and were often featured on the show.

Caroline often tried to be the peacekeeper and level-headed one of the group, but even she had her limits and wasn’t afraid to speak up for herself.

Caroline left the show after Season 5. Caroline and her family also starred in their own reality TV series titled Manzo’d With Children.

Fans have wanted Caroline to return to RHONJ for years now, but time will only tell if she’ll take the offer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.