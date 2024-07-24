RHONJ alum Amber Marchese in talks with Bravo for a Season 15 return?

The rumors about The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been in overdrive ever since news broke that a cast shakeup is imminent.

Now, names are being tossed into the ring for possible new cast members, one being alum Amber Marchese, who only lasted one season.

The Season 6 cast included Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, and twins Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano.

The NJ realtor caused a stir among the group as her outspoken husband Jim Marchese didn’t want to be associated with the Jersey husbands.

At the time, Teresa and Joe Giudice were being prosecuted for fraud and Jim made some shady comments about that.

Amber also found herself in hot water after she spread a nasty rumor about Nicole.

The drama came to a head during a costume party and things got physical when Amber and Jim were confronted about their behavior.

After that, it was over for the controversial couple but are they making a comeback?

Is Amber Marchese in talks with Bravo for a RHONJ return?

The one-and-done RHONJ alum posted an interesting article from OK! on her Instagram page, claiming that Amber and Jim were in talks to return to the show.

“Amber Marchese undeniably came onto RHONJ with a bang,” a source told the media outlet “If it hadn’t been for the twins she came on with…Amber likely would have been given a second season on the show.”

The Insider also reasoned that since the mom of two has a history with some of the main cast members, it would make sense for her to return.

“Fans likely remember Amber had a history with Melissa Gorga, and with Amber’s return it could finally give Melissa a story to deal with that has nothing to do with Teresa Giudice,” said the source. “Amber also had drama with Teresa after leaving the show.”

Jim and Amber Marchese respond to rumors about their return to the franchise

The media outlet contacted Jim and Amber regarding news of their possible RHONJ return, and they responded in an interesting way.

“I am surprised how much interest there still is in our story,” Amber said, “It has been 10 years! I guess that is because Jim and I have real-life situations and not manufactured storylines.”

As for Jim, he thinks it would be the “perfect time” for a return to the franchise.

“I was shocked when producers reached out to discuss the idea [of Amber returning]” he confessed, adding. “I am not sure how Andy will deal with not one but two educated MAGAs on the show!”

Would you like to see Amber and Jim Marchese return to RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/9c on Bravo.