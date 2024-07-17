RHODubai fans slam Caroline Brooks as ‘jealous’ and ‘miserable’ amid feud with costars

If you’re not watching The Real Housewives of Dubai, it’s time to tune in because the cast is bringing it this season.

Some of the once-close friendships have taken a turn for the worst, but the real villain this season is Caroline Brooks.

Fans of the franchise are trashing the 38-year-old online, calling her “jealous” and “miserable” for her behavior.

Caroline hasn’t impressed viewers this season; the latest episode was the final nail in the coffin.

She’s turned against new cast member and former friend Taleen Marie, and last night, the duo had an explosive fight that cemented the end of their relationship.

There’s also a rift between her and Caroline Stanbury after Taleen and the British native started to bond.

Caroline Brooks might also have another rivalry on her hands after she threw major shade at Chanel Ayan at her beauty collection launch.

That shady behavior is why people are calling her out on social media.

RHODubai fans slam ‘miserable’ and ‘jealous’ Caroline Brooks

RHODubai viewers are sharing their opinions online after a poll on X asked, “How do you feel about Caroline Brooks this season of Dubai?”

How do you feel about Caroline Brooks this season of Dubai? ✨ #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/uWQ8bS7Onz — The Real Housewives Polls (@TheRHPolls) July 17, 2024

“She’s jealous that Taleen came into the group and is now close with Caroline Stansbury,” responded a viewer.

“Not liking her… I think she is unhappy in her life and is hitting that bottle and taking it out on her friends as she is perhaps a little jealous of their relationships,” reasoned someone else.

Another commenter said, “Sad, honestly. She should be grateful for the life she has instead of being jealous and envious of others.”

Several other RHODubai fans expressed similar sentiments, with one viewer calling her “a really miserable person!!!”

“Unhinged, i feel sorry for her she needs some help and a better support unit,” someone exclaimed.

“She’s got some unhealed wounds and she doesn’t take accountability for anything. It’s unfortunate because she’s so beautiful but her personality makes her so damn ugly,” added someone else.

Newbie Taleen Marie sheds light on her fallout with Caroline Brooks

Taleen recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight after we watched her friendship with Caroline Brooks crash and burn on the show.

However, the newbie shared that things were rocky between them before she joined the show in Season 2.

“There’s a lot more that you didn’t see. This is a buildup of years it wasn’t just me joining the show,” confessed Taleen.

“It was before we even started filming there was tension brewing, and there was manipulation happening, and it got to a point where I couldn’t take it anymore,” she added.

Have you been watching RHODubai? What do you think of Caroline Brooks this season?

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.