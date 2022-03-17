RHOD Stephanie Hollman hosts an Ask Me Anything and dishes on Housewives

Stephanie Hollman spills it all during a recent Ask Me Anything. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas might be on an indefinite hiatus, but luckily for fans, the Lone Star ladies are still on social media. All of the former Dallas ladies are active on Instagram, Twitter, and Dr. Tiffany Moon has a huge TikTok following.

Dallas sweetheart, Stephanie Hollman, took to Instagram to host an “Ask Me Anything.” Fans wrote comments to her on her stories, and she answered a lot of burning Bravo questions. She covered topics like logistics on the show, Bravo perks, and an update on BFF Brandi Redmond. Fans also got an update on a possible RHOD reboot.

Stephanie has kept busy with her family and fundraising, and she also hosted a podcast with Brandi, Weekly Dose of B.S. She still loves talking about her time on Housewives, and she shared some of them with fans.

Stephanie Hollman was an open book for her followers

A great question asked by a follower was, “Who pays for the trips and dinners out? If Bravo pays are there budgets and restrictions?”

Stephanie responded, “Bravo pays for everything, unless you are throwing the party,” Stephanie replied. “You pay for the events you host, all your clothes and glam (except glam for reunion, [Watch What Happens Live], and confessionals). They also pay for everything on trips. No restrictions. You pay for reunion and interview dress unless their stylist finds something for you to wear. Most housewives spend more than they make the first few years.”

Pic credit: @stephhollman/Instagram

Another of Stephanie’s followers asked, “What was the best perk of the Housewives?”

“Where do I start… I got to hang out with my friends and get paid for it,” Stephanie admitted. Stephanie also said it was a high point “getting to meet Andy Cohen and being a part of an amazing franchise.” She continued, “I was invited to some really cool experiences, including sitting front row at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show a few years ago. The best part is being connected with you guys. You have made the ride so much fun. Super grateful for the experience and the lessons I learned along the way.”

Pic credit: @stephhollman/Instagram

Fans continue to be curious about her best friend of over a decade, Brandi. They starred on the show together for five seasons and were friends long before the show. Their husbands, Travis and Bryan, are also best friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A question came in asking how Brandi was doing after personal struggles in the past few years, including an older racially insensitive video that surfaced and her husband’s public cheating scandal. “How’s Brandi doing? She’s been through a lot the past couple of years,” the follower asked.

“She is doing so good. See her for our podcast weekly [Weekly Dose of BS podcast] and she is the happiest I have seen her in years,” Stephanie happily revealed.

Pic credit: @stephhollman/Instagram

Last was the most important question – will Real Housewives of Dallas be back on our screens sometime soon? Andy teased an RHOD reboot on Twitter earlier this month, answering a fan question about the possibility of Peacock picking up the series.

“Do you think Peacock would ever pick up [RHOD] for a reboot?!” they asked. “Never say never,” Andy responded.

Pic credit: @andy/Twitter

Stephanie had her own answer to the rumor, saying, “No one has reached out to anyone about a reboot. If it happens I think it will be a few years down the road.”

Pic credit: @stephhollman/Instagram

Why was the Dallas franchise canceled?

The plug was officially pulled on RHOD in August of 2021. Bravo announced there were no plans for another season, and nothing had been decided for the future. It was reported that ratings were at an all-time low, and some believe it was caused by many scandals on the show and the lack of diversity until the fifth season when Tiffany joined the cast.

Both Brandi and Kameron Westcott were previously accused of racist behavior towards Asians specifically. It was also revealed that the franchise couldn’t find an organic and cohesive cast and that the fractures in friendships were not able to be fixed.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is on an indefinite hiatus on Bravo.