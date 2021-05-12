Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHOD: Brandi Redmond breaks down over Andy’s questions about MIL, her marriage and that video of her husband


RHOD star Brandi Redmond gets emotional as she addresses husband's cheating scandal
Brandi Redmond addresses her husband’s cheating scandal at RHOD reunion.Pic credit:Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas aired its final of the two-part reunion last night and it was an emotional one, to say the least.

Brandi Redmond had an especially hard time having to delve into several tough topics that have played out in the media.

She addressed the devastating car crash that claimed the life of her mother-in-law and led to her 9-year-old daughter Brinkley being hospitalized.

Furthermore, her husband’s scandalous cheating video that hit the blogs recently was also a topic of discussion during the reunion.

monsterscriticsreality

716 1,233

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that ...

View

May 11

6 1
Open
"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia!⁠ ⁠ In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."⁠ ⁠ And to clarify whether she had anything to do with Falynn's divorce, she continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."⁠ ⁠ More details of the jaw-dropping news at our #linkinbio, including whether Porsha and Falynn are friends, whether Dennis approves, and if Simon has already proposed!⁠ ⁠ (📸: Instagram/Porsha Williams)⁠ -----------⁠ #porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠

"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia!⁠

In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."⁠

And to clarify whether she had anything to do with Falynn's divorce, she continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."⁠

More details of the jaw-dropping news at our #linkinbio, including whether Porsha and Falynn are friends, whether Dennis approves, and if Simon has already proposed!⁠

(📸: Instagram/Porsha Williams)⁠
-----------⁠
#porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠ ...

6 1

The Dallas Housewife kept silent after the video of Bryan allegedly kissing a woman in a nightclub made its rounds on the blogs, but last night she tearfully opened up about it.

Brandi Redmond addresses her husband’s cheating scandal

During part two of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion, Brandi had no choice but to address the elephant in the room, and host Andy Cohen delved right in and asked about the video of Bryan.

“You know, I’m disappointed but I’m aware of when that happened. It was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor-bachelorette party for my sister and brother-in-law,” noted Brandi tearfully.

It’s not clear who leaked the 2018 video, but the mom-of-four found out about it after a fan sent it to her daughter on social media.

The Dallas Housewife shared, “I want to protect my children. I hate that a fan sent that video to my daughter’s Instagram that is private, and she saw it. Because as much as I can be angry and stuff, that’s her dad…and I just feel like it’s just not OK.”

Despite the damaging video, Brandi explained why she made the decision to stand by her man.

“I will tell you that, you know, this was the craziest year and my darkest hour,” said Brandi. “That man was there for me and is there for me, so I feel like I would be really a piece of s**t if I didn’t be there for him because he’s hurting too right now.”

Brandi talks deadly car accident that killed her mother-in-law

The Real Housewives of Dallas star had to tackle another tough topic during the reunion, the tragic accident that claimed the life of her mother-in-law.

Brandi was emotional as she recounted the events.

“They went out to see my sister-in-law’s kids and they were leaving her neighborhood and they were hit by an 18-wheeler… the car flipped and then the 18-wheeler fell on top of them and completely smushed the car.”

The RHOD Star continued, “She died, from what we know, on impact, and Brinkley, by the grace of God, made it, and it’s crazy cause she’s perfect and she had some broken bones and [a few] scratches but they don’t even know how she survived.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x