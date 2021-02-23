Stephanie Hollman shuts down cheating rumors about Brandi Redmond’s husband

Stephanie Hollman comes to her best friend Brandi Redmond’s defense. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman has shut down rumors circulating about her costar and bestie, Brandi Redmond.

After Brandi made a heartfelt Instagram post implying that she was leaving RHOD, fans thought it was because of a scandalous blind item that got out stating that her adopted son is actually her husband’s mistress’ baby.

All About The Real Housewives captured Stephanie addressing an Instagram user stating that the blind item is completely false.

“Anyone pushing the narrative that her adopted son was born from her husband having an affair on her is false, insane and would be hurtful to anyone,” Stephanie wrote. “If it were true then she would be honest about it because she would have nothing to hide. but it’s untrue.”

In a separate comment, Stephanie elaborated on the dangers of this rumor being out there.

“I can confirm that this is 100 percent NOT TRUE. These types of far fetched rumors can really hurt people and destroy families,” Stephanie emphasized.

Stephanie revealed why Brandi may be leaving RHOD

She then went on to explain the real reasons Brandi may be leaving the show and why this is not the time to be spreading such hurtful rumors.

“This girl has been through hell and back this past year and I cannot not speak out on this. She has lost her mother in law in a tragic accident with her daughter in the car witnessing her grandmothers’ death,” Stephanie stated. “Being there for her injured daughter in the accident while holding it together for her husband and children. the unexpected news of a pregnancy and now being a mom of 4 with a new born trying to juggle filming. It’s a lot of anyone to take.”

She defended Brandi’s husband concluding, “Bryan is a good man and loves his family very much. They don’t deserve the stuff I have seen online today.”

Stephanie had been surprised that Brandi even returned for Season 5 so this may have been a long time coming.

Brandi’s cryptic Instagram post

Brandi posted and emotionally-loaded Instagram post implying that she may be quitting RHOD.

She started out the beginning of her post with a prayer surrounding the struggles that she has been going through. It is the conclusion of her post that raised some eyebrows and lead some fans to believe that Brandi is closing the door on her reality TV days.

“I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness,” she wrote in the caption.

Several of her RHOD and other Real Housewives stars including Stephanie, Kary Brittingham, D’Andra Simmons, and Margaret Josephs left supportive messages for her in the comments section.

Looks like this season could be the last time we see Brandi shaking things up on RHOD.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.