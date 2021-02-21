Did Brandi Redmond just announce her departure from RHOD?

Is Brandi Redmond leaving RHOD? Pic credit:Bravo

Brandi Redmond’s recent social media post has fans questioning if she just quit the Real Housewives of Dallas. And that certainly appears to be the case! The OG has now spent five seasons on the show and quickly became a fan favorite during the early years.

But, the red-haired beauty received a ton of backlash in 2020 after a racially charged video of her resurfaced on social media.

Fans were outraged and called for Brandi to be fired from the show. However, she decided to return for Season 5 and had to address the issue head-on.

Since then things appear to be going smoothly but are we actually witnessing Brandi’s final season on RHOD?

Did Brandi Redmond just announce her RHOD departure?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star just shared a post to social media that has fans in an uproar, because it seems the 42-year-old has announced her departure from the show.

But you can judge for yourselves.

The RHOD star is currently on cloud nine after giving birth days ago to her fourth child, Brilynn Mari Redmond.

But it appears that Brilynn’s birth may have caused the Dallas Housewife to re-evaluate her life. And apparently her future is one that doesn’t involve the Bravo cameras.

Brandi recently shared a stunning image on her Instagram page, but it’s the accompanying message that caught our eye.

She wrote a lengthy post about prayer and forgiveness and at the end, Brandi thanked her over 500 thousand followers for their support over the years.

The RHOD star wrote in part, “I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you.”

Brandi continued, “But sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

Brandi Redmond’s castmates respond to her departure announcement

The Real Housewives of Dallas OG has fans in a frenzy upon reading her message, with many sending words of love and kindness despite their sadness about her departure.

Brandi’s RHOD castmates are also showing her lots of support.

Brandi’s BFF Stephanie Hollman commented on the post, writing a sweet message for her friend.

“You deserve to be happy,” commented Stephanie.

D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham also showed the Dallas Housewife some love in their response to the news as well.

Are you going to miss Brandi Redmond on RHOD, if she in fact leaves the show?

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.