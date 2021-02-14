RHOD star Brandi Redmond welcomes baby girl — Here’s what we know

Brandi Redmond welcomed her fourth child. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s official, Brandi Redmond and her husband, Bryan Redmond are officially parents of four.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star welcomed her third daughter into the world just a few days ago.

Brilynn Mari Redmond shares a birthday with her late grandmother, Jill Redmond, who passed away last fall after a tragic accident.

Brandi Redmond shocked RHOD fans with pregnancy announcement

Back in October, Brandi Redmond shared a pregnancy announcement with the use of pumpkins. Followers were stunned by The Real Housewives of Dallas star’s revelation as she was already well into her pregnancy.

Welcoming Brilynn was a blessing for the reality TV star who called her a “miracle” when speaking with People. She was featured in an exclusive shot that provided the baby’s first photos and the announcement of her birth.

Brandi said, “We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle. Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much.”

The baby girl joins her big sisters Brooklyn and Brinkley, and big brother Bruin in the Redmond home. Brilynn will share her siblings’ red hair, something that sets the family apart.

Brilynn is born after a tough year for the Redmonds

2020 wasn’t an easy year for Brandi Redmond and her husband, Bryan.

She suffered a scandal in early 2020 that caused her to have suicidal thoughts and sent her to a treatment center to work through her issues. An old video of Brandi mocking Asians resurfaced, and viewers and followers came for her.

Brandi was able to bounce back after accepting responsibility and issuing several apologies, but it almost caused her to step away from The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Last fall, Brandi’s mother-in-law was involved in a fatal car accident that caused her death. Brandi and Bryan’s daughter, Brinkley was in the car with her grandma when it happened, but her life was spared.

The RHOD star reached out for prayers for her daughter and explained what happened, but those posts have since disappeared. Brandi and Bryan are working through the tragedy and moving on with their lives while counting their blessings that Brinkley was able to pull through what could have easily been a double tragedy.

As the season of The Real Housewives of Dallas plays out, it is likely that Brandi Redmond’s pregnancy will be revealed.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.