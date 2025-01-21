RHOC’s Tamra Judge responds to rumor she split from husband Eddie Judge

We witnessed several breakups in the Housewives universe in 2024, the latest being Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave.

Are Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge next in line?

The latest rumor is that The Real Housewives of Orange County star has split from her husband of 11 years.

Tamra recently responded to the claim on social media and called out the outlet that posted the story, telling them, “Get a life.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has been the subject of breakup rumors while living their lives in the public eye.

Meanwhile, several marriages have fallen victim to the Housewives curse, one, in particular, being very close to Tamra, as her BFF Teddi deals with her divorce.

However, the mom of four just slammed any claims of a split between her and Eddie, calling it “clickbait.”

RHOC’s Tamra Judge claps back at claims she split from husband Eddie Judge

The RHOC star decided to immediately nip this rumor in the bud by responding to it in her Instagram Story.

She posted a screenshot of the story, which was posted on a Bravo fan page and had a photo of Tamra and Eddie with the hashtag “#BREAKINGNEWS.”

The headline noted, “Eddie and Tamra SPLIT!!!!?! 💔.”

Tamra posted the screenshot with the song Rumors by Lindsay Lohan playing in the background and told her followers, It’s “CLICKBAIT🙄. DON’T TAKE THE BAIT.”

“GET A LIFE, PEOPLE,” she added.

Eddie is sticking by his controversial wife

Eddie has been standing by his wife for years, most recently amid harsh backlash from RHOC fans regarding her behavior in Season 18.

The blonde beauty had a heated feud with Ryan Boyajian and even found herself in legal trouble over her false statements about his involvement in a gambling scheme.

Ryan had some choice words for the couple, calling out Eddie’s manhood.

Eddie later defended himself and his wife on social media, writing, “I find it hilarious to see grown men fight with women on a reality TV show about women and think they are such ‘manly men.'”

He also threw more shade at Ryan, adding, “The answer is not just one little b**ch on the series. Can you name them all?”

Meanwhile, Tamra and Eddie have been doing just fine.

The RHOC star has posted several snaps of her husband on her Instagram Story, although not many on her main page.

Her last Instagram post with Eddie was in November 2024, when they celebrated Thanksgiving together. She shared a photo of herself looking happier than ever.

“Grateful hearts, full plates, and endless blessings,” Tamra wrote in part.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.