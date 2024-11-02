Teddi Mellencamp makes ‘vulnerable’ announcement about ‘difficult’ decision to file for divorce

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp revealed surprising news over the weekend.

While it has been a few seasons since the blonde has appeared on the show, she now joins the bevy of divorced Housewives.

Teddi took to Instagram to share that she had decided to file for divorce from Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.

The couple share three children: Cruz, Slate, and Dove.

Details surrounding the circumstances were not revealed as Teddi asked for privacy in the matter, only acknowledging the split and intent to file for divorce to stop rumors or speculations going forward.

Comments on the Instagram post have been shut off.

Teddi Mellencamp gets ‘vulnerable’

In her statement, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she believed the “best path forward” was being “vulnerable” and “honest.”

She also mentioned wanting privacy for her children, as their well-being was a priority in all of this.

Teddi and Edwin Arroyave didn’t show any signs of trouble on social media, and she didn’t talk about it on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod.

In July, Teddi shared a sweet post for the couple’s 13th anniversary, revealing they had been together for 15 years.

However, she highlighted the “work” the couple had to put into their marriage, noting she “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Teddi Mellencamp joins friend Kyle Richards in going through a divorce

When on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards became the best of friends.

While some RHOBH fans aren’t super fond of Teddi, they have followed her and her family because of her connection to Kyle and her podcast with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Kyle and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation at the end of Season 13, and now Teddi made her announcement ahead of the Season 14 premiere. It’s unclear whether Teddi will make appearances during the season, but she has in the past despite not being asked back as a diamond holder.

It will be interesting to see how the women lean on each other as they navigate life after years of marriage and being single again.

There’s speculation that Teddi may address her marital situation on the podcast, but given the statement coming out of nowhere, she may choose to let it speak for itself and keep things private for the sake of her growing children.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, November 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.