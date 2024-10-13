Teddi Mellencamp says Kyle Richards ‘bled’ for RHOBH

Kyle Richards was celebrated over the weekend for being named Reality TV Star of the Year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly star has been on since its inception and is the OG of BH.

There have been some changes for Kyle and her family over the last few years.

Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, decided to separate while filming Season 13 of the Bravo show. The cameras picked filming back up to catch the fallout when the news hit the media.

Since then, Kyle has remained in the shadows while filming Season 14, which should premiere before the end of the year.

Kyle was honored at the event hosted by US Weekly, and Teddi Mellencamp supported her close friend and former co-star.

Teddi Mellencamp reveals Kyle Richards ‘bled’ for RHOBH

While honoring her friend and her achievement, Teddi Mellencamp revealed how deserving Kyle Richards is of the Reality TV Star of the Year Award.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Loved celebrating @kylerichards18 being named @usweekly Reality TV Star of the Year last night! She has bled for #RHOBH for 14 years; it’s so deserved! Just please remind me never to pose between @cynthiabailey & @katie.ginella again… #shortpeopleproblems”

Teddi used interesting words when she said Kyle “bled” for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

For years, the series has featured Kyle and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, and their ups and downs. Their family feuds were front and center, and both appeared throughout her 14-year run.

However, her split from Mauricio Umansky was seemingly the one thing that broke her spirit on camera. Her marriage has always been front and center, and the image they put on for the show has been nothing short of inspiring.

Kyle Richards returns to RHOBH after tough Season 13

After her marriage fell apart on camera, there was speculation Kyle Richards might walk away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Season 13 was hard for her, but she picked up again and filmed Season 14, though she admitted she almost quit.

As viewers wait for Season 14 to begin airing, Kyle has more family drama happening in her life.

Her sister, Kim Richards, is reportedly dealing with a relapse. It likely won’t be a part of Season 14, though. It happened recently, and things wrapped up earlier this year. However, the topic may not be off-limits regarding the reunion, which will be filmed in 2025.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.