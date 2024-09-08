RHOC’s Tamra Judge dragged for trying to get radio host fired over Alexis Bellino comments

Tamra Judge has been going hard for her new bestie Alexis Bellino but did she take things too far?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting dragged on social media after radio host, KiKi Monique whose boss is Andy Cohen, claimed that Tamra tried to get her fired.

The blonde beauty wasn’t happy about comments that were made about Alexis so she called Andy to complain.

Kiki told the story while chatting with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay on a recent episode of her podcast.

After the clip was posted online, people took to the comments to trash the RHOC star.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tamra’s former friend Vicki Gunvalson also commented on the story, noting that she wasn’t surprised at her behavior.

Radio Andy host says Tamra Judge tried to get her fired over comments about Alexis Bellino

Kiki Monique, host of Reality Checked on Radio Andy and another show called, The Talk of Shame, was a guest on Scheananigans and she had an interesting story about Tamra Judge.

“I turn my phone on and I’m seeing these DM‘s come in from Tamra and she was like, ‘Were you just hosting Radio Andy?”‘ said Kiki, who noted that she wasn’t the culprit since she was at the Tom Girardi trial at the time

“She said, ‘Were you hosting when someone called in and called Alexis a wh**e and said that I was a piece of s**t?… I was so mad, I contacted Andy.”

“What! Are you trying to get us fired from our jobs? Kiki exclaimed, adding that she told Tamra, “If I piss you off, can you come to me first without trying to get me fired, ’cause I really need my job.”

RHOC fans drag Tamra on social media

RHOC fans were outraged at Tamra’s behavior, and after Scheana posted the clip on Instagram, they took to the comments.

“Typical Tamra!😮,” wrote Vicki Gunvalson.

Meanwhile, Kiki’s coworker, who was hosting the show that day, also chimed and laughed at Tamra’s petty behavior.

“Haha! I was hosting RC that day!😆,” she confessed, “We had a bunch of people call in to say how vile she was. I heard she tattled to Andy, but I’m still gainfully employed!🙌🏾 #kensday #realitychecked.”

Someone exclaimed, “It’s very rich that Tamrat is calling Andy to complain about things this chick allegedly said but has had seasons of her podcast talking s**t on everyone.”

A commenter reasoned, “It’s radio, a talk show, with callers, who give opinions…has Tamra lost it 😬.”

Another added, “I truly can’t stand the Tamra we see on TV. She might be a different person off screen, but I don’t see that, nor do I hear what a great person she is…soooo yeah…😂 not a fan of her.”

Pic credit: @scheananigans/Instagram

Are you shocked at Tamra’s behavior? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.