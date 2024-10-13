RHOC’s Alexis Bellino and John Janssen backpedal on video footage release

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers have been urging Shannon Beador to sue John Janssen and Alexis Bellino for extortion and Blackmail.

However, the duo is not backpedaling on claims that the compromising videos of Shannon Beador would be released to the public.

John and Alexis touched on that during a recent red carpet appearance.

Johnny J claimed he had no intention of releasing the videos and never said he would.

Alexis, who initially told the group that John had damaging video footage of Shannon and that he would make it public if she didn’t stop lying, has also changed her tune.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to the returning RHOC star, she had no idea that the Bravo cameras were rolling when she shared that information with her castmates.

John Janssen and Alexis Bellino backtrack on their video threats

The newly engaged couple had a date night at Us Weekly’s Reality Star of the Year Awards, and during an interview, Alexis was asked if she had any regrets after filming the show.

The 47-year-old noted that she didn’t, but according to Johnny J, she did.

“I think Lex regrets sharing anything about the videos,” John chimed in adding, that he’s the only one in possession of the tapes.

“Nothing has ever come out of my mouth that I was ever gonna show them to anybody, that was never a possibility,” he added.

Alexis also had something to say about the videos.

“The funny thing is I thought I did that off-camera,” claimed Alexis, who noted that at the time, she was caught up while chatting with her friends.

“You film for 12 hours and I was with my girlfriends, you think you do something and then you go ‘Oh shoot the cameras were rolling,’ I didn’t even remember that,” added the RHOC star.

“I told the friends about them off camera, I thought,” she added.

RHOC fans slam John and Alexis over the Shannon Beador video drama

RHOC fans noted that John threw Alexis under the bus and reasoned that she lied about his intent to release the footage since he confessed that he never made those claims.

“John just threw Alexis under the bus 🚩,” wrote a commenter.

“He just said Alexis lied about showing the videos 😮😮😮,” exclaimed someone else.

Another commenter called out Alexis for lying, adding, “She said he’d show the videos.”

Pic credit: @usweekly/Instagram

People also responded to Alexis’ claim that she didn’t know the scene was being recorded as one viewer said, “She thought she was off camera 😂😂. What a joke.”

Another added, “Alexis brought up the videos multiple times..she didn’t just slip once. This woman is beyond desperate.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.