RHOC’s Alexis Bellino accuses Emily Simpson of having ‘no storyline’

Alexis Bellino has been prominent throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 despite not being a full-time cast member.

She’s been immersed in the drama due to her relationship with John Janssen and their mutual disdain for his ex-girlfriend, Shannon Beador.

While Alexis has been coping with the tremendous backlash she’s received since returning to the show, she’s also been slamming her co-stars.

At the beginning of the season, she was in a great place with full-time cast member Emily Simpson.

Their relationship has deteriorated due to Emily’s thoughts on how hard Alexis and John have been coming for Shannon.

Alexis has been vocal onscreen about Ring camera videos of the night Shannon was arrested for DUI and recently declared that the “gloves are off,” hinting that she would release the footage.

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode, Shannon told Gina Kirschenheiter that John’s lawyer said he was keeping the footage in case she went off the rails.

This has opened up a broader debate about how Bravo is giving such a heinous storyline a platform.

Emily clapped back at Alexis after an interview

Emily poked the bear, so to speak, when she shared negative comments on Alexis’ recent interview with Page Six.

Never one to miss a chance to respond to the drama, Alexis shared Emily’s Instagram story and left a message for her rival.

Alexis calls out Emily. Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

“Keep staying relevant through all other housewives,” Alexis seethed.

“LOL. #nostoryline. Glad I made your main page,” she added.

The drama comes as the pair prepare to go to war during Thursday’s episode after Emily feels a lack of support.

The teaser for the episode showcases Emily screaming at Alexis and storming out of someone’s home.

It seems that was the beginning of the end for them because they wouldn’t be taking shots at each other on social media if they were in a good place with one another.

The RHOC Season 18 end is almost upon us

There’s a good chance they’ll address the drama when the RHOC ladies assemble for the Season 18 reunion, which is filming imminently.

Shannon made it her mission to avoid Alexis onscreen as their feud intensified, but the 60-year-old paid her nemesis dust in one of the most iconic scenes in RHOC history.

Alexis had been trying to play nice with Shannon during the recent cast trip to Sonoma but was left gobsmacked when Gina told Shannon about the existence of the Ring video footage.

After hearing about Alexis wanting to be cordial with her, Shannon said goodbye to the ladies as she headed for her flight and told Alexis she was uninterested.

Tension will continue to mount in the coming weeks because Shannon is hosting a cast trip to London and texts Alexis to let her know she’s not on the invite list.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.