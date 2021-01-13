RHOC: Shannon Beador claps back at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s claims that she received the ‘worst edit’

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s 15th season is wrapping up, and the RHOC women are beginning to speak out about the things they learned throughout the season.

Cast member Shannon Beador is clapping back at co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s recent claims that she received the “worst edit” during the season.

In fact, Shannon says that there is no one to blame considering that plenty of the footage for this season was self-shot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shannon refutes Braunwyn’s claims that she received the ‘worst editing’

During an Instagram Live with Hollywood Life, Shannon shared that she didn’t think Braunwyn received the worst edit.

“Chrissy Teigen recently called your cast ‘mean.’ What did you think about that?” asked Senior Reporter Lanae Brody.

“I don’t think that I’ve been mean,” Shannon responded. “I called people out if you’ve not been nice or kind or lied. So, is that being mean? Maybe.”

She continued, “I don’t blame editing at all, in fact. I don’t. And what’s so funny is that you saw a lot of self-filming this season. And you see me yelling at my kids, you see me crying, I could have not submit[ted] those. And trust me, it crossed my mind. But I submit them because that’s what happened.”

Shannon then said that if she was going to be on a reality show, she’s going to “show what really happens” to her “benefit or detriment.”

Lanae jumped onto the conversation and asked Shannon, “Do you think that she got a fair edit this season, Braunwyn. What did you think about it?”

“Absolutely, she did,” Shannon exclaimed. “I mean, you, when they strap a microphone on your back, you are responsible for every word that comes out of your mouth. And like I say, they’re [production] gonna probably to pick the one where you’re more dramatic or you say something that’s more controversial. And, you know, maybe that’s what happened with her this season.”

Shannon says that Braunwyn got a ‘super good edit’ last season

“I’ll take it a step further and go back to last season,” Shannon admitted. “She got a super good edit then.”

Shannon claims that there were several incidents involving Braunwyn that viewers didn’t get to see.

“Because you didn’t see her passing out on a guy’s belly on an airplane. You didn’t see her when she says, ‘I woke up on my balcony today cuz I passed out there.’ Like, you don’t see that kinda stuff. So, she got a great edit last season,” Shannon said.

And when she was asked when the last time was that Shannon spoke to Braunwyn beyond the reunion, Shannon confessed, “I haven’t spoke to her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.