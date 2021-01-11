Braunwyn Windham-Burke thinks she got the ‘worst edit’ on RHOC this season

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has proved to be just as dramatic as any prior season. And RHOC star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, has been at the center of much of the season’s drama.

However, now the mom-of-seven is claiming that she’s received the “worst edit” of the season out of her castmates.

Responding to a follower comment, Braunwyn came clean about her feelings and confirmed how many fans speculated she might be feeling.

Braunwyn says she received the ‘worst edit’

Braunwyn shared a snap of her and two of her girlfriends on vacation. In the caption, she wrote, “Looking forward! Last night I looked at Sean and said ‘I wonder where we will be a year from now?’ For the first time in my life I have no idea what the coming year will look like…I’m excited and scared all at the same time. On a lighter note I watched movies with the kids last night and I love being up early with no hangover!!! here’s to 2021, whatever it holds!!”

And while she’s looking forward to 2021, she took a moment to look back at the latest season of RHOC.

Captured by Reality Blurb, a follower commented on Braunwyn’s post stating, “Braunwyn ~I loved your live stories yesterday, especially the clips with [Sean Burke]. It’s lovely seeing you two as friends. Thanks for your [honesty] and realness.”

“The human condition is messy and beautiful, heart-wrenching and raw ~ you, my dear, are doing a beautiful job of figuring out some heavy s**t. And you’re doing it with dignity and grace! Keeping shining, beautiful!” the follower finished.

Braunwyn responded by stating, “I got the worst edit this year….I had to actually apologize for how I spoke to my boss at one point as I yelled 4 letter explicatives [sic]…loudly. It is what it is…..and honestly it’s kinda freeing when I gave up on getting people to understand the truth and just rolled with it , for the first time in my life I really don’t give a f**k.”

Braunwyn has had a wild year

Braunwyn’s sentiments don’t come as a surprise to most RHOC fans. With the year she’s had, Braunwyn was bound to have some tough feelings about how she’s been portrayed throughout the season.

Early on, Braunwyn came clean about her alcohol dependency and ongoing sobriety, which came as a surprise to her castmates.

Her sobriety also seemed to make her connection with her fellow castmates rockier. At one point, Kelly Dodd mentioned that she preferred Braunwyn when she was “hammered.”

Then came her confession of domestic violence against her husband, Sean Burke. RHOC fans were infuriated with her confessions and even called for Bravo to fire her.

So far, Braunwyn has evaded any consequence from this admission.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.