RHOC reunion: Kelly Dodd under fire for post comparing Emily Simpson to Fiona from Shrek

Kelly was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 15. Viewers called for her firing after many insensitive remarks towards castmates, and she was even eventually fined by the network for her bad behavior.

After Kelly’s exit, she has been critical on social media about the show’s ratings, the Housewives, and their personal lives. She has managed to hit below the belt on several occasions, including making controversial remarks about the COVID-19 virus.

Kelly has gotten dirty once more, now comparing Emily Simpson to a cartoon ogre after part one of the RHOC Season 16 reunion, which aired this week.

Kelly attacked Emily Simpson’s look for the reunion

Many fans wondered what the theme was for the Season 16 RHOC reunion. Most of the ladies showed up in colorful dresses, some pastel, some bright, leading fans to assume it was an Easter theme.

Emily wore a long, flowing bright turquoise dress made by PatBo, with cleavage exposed and her long hair draping her face. The dress had a pleated bodice with exaggerated ruffled sleeves, and fit Emily beautifully.

Viewers thought she looked amazing, but Kelly had to add her own shocking opinion. She posted a side-by-side photo of Emily at the reunion next to Fiona, the wife of cartoon ogre, Shrek, with the caption, “Who rocked it better?” Fans were not amused.

Followers immediately clapped back on Kelly, telling her how out of line she was. They urged Kelly to delete the post, which she did, but as we all know, nothing can ever be deleted from the internet. Many of her 780,000 followers captured the Instagram post, which has circulated on many Bravo fan sites.

Kelly is still overly active on social media, dragging Bravo stars

Kelly consistently posts about the current cast of RHOC and what she considers low ratings. She said back in December that ratings were lower than ever, despite being blamed by Bravo for viewers leaving the franchise. She also thanked Bravo for firing her and said the network did her a favor. Andy responded to her, letting her know the ratings were just fine without her.

Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ??? https://t.co/cVBEIsAbqH pic.twitter.com/v5MjxP7Y7I — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 28, 2021

She has also slammed current Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter for the small home she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their combined six kids. Kelly criticized Gina for having six kids in only two bedrooms and proceeded to brag about all of the material items she has provided to her only child, Jolie, who she shares with millionaire ex-husband, Michael Dodd.

Kelly and her new husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal also announced last week that they are developing a morning news show. The couple currently hosts their own podcast, Rick and Kelly Unmasked.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.