RHOC: Noella Bergener speaks on latest episode, talks being iced out by the group

Noella Bergener speaks on the latest episode. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Noella Bergener is admittedly having a hard time with her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates amid her ongoing feud with Heather Dubrow.

The newbie shared a clip of her latest confrontation with Heather along with a message about being dropped by the women, except for Shannon Beador, because she chose to speak her “truth.”

That “truth” for Noella meant accusing Heather of slamming one of the RHOC crew members against the wall following an earlier episode.

Noella told everyone that in a fit of anger, Heather had put her hands on a crew member; a claim the returning Housewife has continued to deny.

However, after recently admitting that she never saw the altercation with her own eyes, the women grew frustrated with Noella for making the claim and things got even tenser during the recent cast trip.

Noella Bergener says she spoke her truth about Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a message on Instagram as the latest episode played out last night.

Noella was on an island by herself on the group trip to Aspen after admitting that she never witnessed the alleged altercation between Heather and the crew member, despite her prior claim that she saw it happen.

However, in her post, Noella affirmed that she spoke her truth. The newbie told her followers to get an extra serving of popcorn for the episode and addressed her previous accusation about witnessing Heather’s violent behavior.

“Always said I was near the staircase and heard it,” wrote Noella. “Spoke my truth to Heather’s face when asked. Instead of offering any response, months before Aspen, Heather told me we can’t be friends anymore and to go take care of my mental health, three weeks into my husband leaving.”

Has RHOC newbie Noella Bergener been iced out of the group?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star tried to have a sit down with Heather but that only made matters worse. The 53-year-old grew frustrated when the newbie held fast to her story about the altercation and eventually Heather walked away.

The other women, with the exception of Shannon, grew annoyed as well as they wanted Noella to apologize for lying about the situation, but that didn’t happen.

“Being called a liar by a web of lies then being dropped by my circle (except Shannon who always gave me strength) at a time I needed friends the most was heartbreaking,” said Noella in her Instagram post. “But knowing YOU see it mends my [heart].”

Before ending her post, Noella urged viewers to rewatch episode 6 of RHOC and noted, “The moment a target was put on my back all started there.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.