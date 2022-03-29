RHOC: Heather Dubrow doesn’t think it’s possible to have a friendship with Noella Bergener

Heather Dubrow talks friendship with Noella Bergener. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Heather Dubrow doesn’t think there’s much hope for a friendship between her and Noella Bergener given their ongoing feud. The returning The Real Housewives of Orange County star made that clear during a recent chat on her podcast where she explained why it’s just not in the cards for them to fix their issues.

The two women are like oil and water and have butted heads for several weeks now. However, if you were hoping for a reconciliation, it’s best not to hold your breath because Heather has a variety of reasons why a friendship between them is just not possible.

Heather Dubrow doesn’t think it’s possible to be friends with Noella Bergener

The Real Housewives of Orange County star actually had a pleasant first meeting with Noella. However, it wasn’t long before things started going downhill between them.

Noella claimed she witnessed an incident involving Heather that wasn’t caught on camera and that caused her to view the mom-of-four in a different light. However, Heather has denied the accusation and the two women have not been able to get on the same page since.

While dishing about the show on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, the 53-year-old opened up about her rocky friendship with Noella.

“Every time I watch the show or I’ve interacted with her, I just never know who’s showing up,” explained Heather, who also noted that Noella is very much like a “chameleon.”

“She is whoever she needs to be in that moment with whomever she’s with,” said Heather. “But the problem is to try to be friends with someone like that is almost not possible because you never really know who they are, because they don’t even know who they are.”

Heather Dubrow talks about Noella Bergener’s behavior

The Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to dish about Noella and their tumultuous relationship.

The newbie has been going through a lot in her personal life — first with her shocking divorce from her husband James Bergener and most recently with the death of her estranged father.

During her podcast, Heather noted that she does empathize with Noella, but expressed that her castmate’s circumstances should not give her a pass to treat people however she chooses.

Speaking of acting out, several days ago Noella called Heather a vile human amid their ongoing feud — adding even more fuel to the fire.

“I feel so horrible for everything she’s going through,” noted Heather during her podcast. “But It still never allows you to treat other people poorly. Like it’s not an excuse. But it’s very hard, again it’s really hard to assimilate those two worlds.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.