RHOC: Kelly Dodd hit with legal papers after poodle Chloe accused of multiple biting incidents

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd was hit with a lawsuit after her dog was accused of biting incidents. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, were hit with legal papers over claims their poodle Chloe was involved in multiple biting incidents.

The controversial RHOC cast member and Michael were reportedly served by the City of Newport Beach over accusations that their dog, Chloe, attacked people on at least three different occasions.

Kelly’s dog is accused of inflicting injury

According to Radar Online, the city filed a petition in September of 2020 to assess Chloe and determine if the dog was “potentially dangerous”.

It’s claimed that over the past three years, Chloe was involved in at least two incidents requiring “a defensive action by a person to prevent bodily injury when the person and the dog were off the property of the owner.”

The city also claimed Chloe “bit a person” which resulted in injury.

The first incident is said to have occurred back in March of 2015. At the time, an Animal Control officer reported attending a call where a woman called Celeste Antenucci claimed the white poodle mix had attacked her.

Another incident reportedly followed in April of 2017, where police were reportedly called after the dog “in an unprovoked and aggressive manner, inflicted an injury” on a man called Dean Joseph Turner.

According to Dean, he was attacked by two dogs, allegedly walked by Kelly’s daughter and her mother, Bobbi Meza, while at Corona Del Mar beach.

Although he complained, Dean said one of the women told him the dog would “never harm anyone”, before leaving the scene.

A witness reportedly informed Dean where Kelly lived and after he was transported to the hospital in order to treat his injuries from the bite, Animal Control went to Kelly’s house to investigate.

After speaking with Michael, a 10-day home quarantine is said to have been issued for Chloe for “rabies control purposes.”

Yet another incident is said to have occurred at the Corona Del Mar beach in April 2019. This complaint was issued by a man called Edward Thomas Webb who claimed there was an altercation where Chloe “attempted to bite” him and his pants were torn.

He reportedly told officials that he knew it was Kelly’s dog, Chloe, because in the November prior, the pooch allegedly “bit his wife” — which it’s claimed left her with “puncture wounds” to her leg. Webb said that when he told Kelly to control her dog, she remarked, “It’s crazy, Chloe only bites you two!”

On November 16, 2020, both Kelly and Michael were no-shows to a hearing scheduled over the incidents. However, the hearing reportedly did find Chloe to be potentially dangerous.

According to Orange County law, Animal Control can impound a dog that is deemed to be potentially dangerous unless the owners take out specific insurance and follow set requirements.

At this time it remains unclear what Kelly has opted to do with her dog, although she was recently photographed with a pooch that resembled Chloe.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo