RHOC: Kara Keough and husband Kyle just announced the death of newborn son

Kara Keough Bosworth and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, are now in mourning after suffering the devastating loss of their newborn son.

Kara, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Jeana Keough, announced the sad news on Instagram just hours ago.

The 32-year-old and her hubby are already parents to a four-year-old daughter, Decker, and they were overjoyed to welcome another bundle of joy into the family this month.

The happy couple shared the news about expecting their second child in October 2019, and since then, Kara has been chronicling her pregnancy on social media.

Unfortunately, the newborn — who they named McKoy Casey Bosworth — passed away during birth.

Kara shares the devastating news on Instagram

The heartbroken mom shared the news about Mckoy’s death with a sweet tribute to her baby boy.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

She added, “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

The parents are donating their son’s organs

Despite the loss, Kara and Kyle are making sure that something good comes out of this tragedy and have decided to donate McKoy’s organs.

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them,” said the beautiful mom in her post.

She went on to say that, “May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in.”

The news comes on the heels of happy times for the Bosworths, who recently celebrated their six-year anniversary.

Kara and her former NFL football player beau got married at her mom’s home in Orange County in 2014.

While having to go through this unforgettable loss the couple is finding solace in their faith.

Kara ended her post with a timely scripture that reads, “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy. John 16:20. Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.”

