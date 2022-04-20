RHOC: Heather Dubrow leads fans to believe Noella Bergener will not be back next season

Did Heather Dubrow accidentally reveal that Noella Bergener will be a one-season wonder? Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Dubrow and newbie Noella Bergener have battled since the first episode of this season of Real Housewives of Orange County. No matter how many times they try to work it out, they never seem to be able to get past their issues.

Noella has said that Heather is threatened by her because Heather wants to be Queen, but Noella won’t bow down. Rumors have also circulated that Heather has actively tried to get Noella fired from the show before filming even started.

Now fans think that Heather may have succeeded, as she eluded to Noella not coming back for a second season.

Heather said Noella is ‘inauthentic’ and the fans see right through it

On Sunday’s episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, Heather had thoughts about her Season 16 nemesis. “The problem is, when you get people that have watched too many reality shows and feel like they need this big storyline or they wanna… ‘I’m going to fight with this person. I’m going to do this. I’m going to do that,’ It doesn’t ring authentic, the audience responds to it and that doesn’t get longevity on this show,” Heather said of the controversial Housewife.

Heather also admitted to a riveting conversation with Andy Cohen recently, when she was a guest on the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse. “We had a very interesting conversation that I cannot share before the show… Um, but very interesting,” Heather teased.

She elaborated on that conversation with Andy by criticizing the way Noella put on for the cameras during her Aspen riverside meltdown and taking off her wedding rings twice for effect. “I think you see with the audience too, that it doesn’t ring true,” Heather said.

Heather noted that Noella was constantly complaining that her fellow Housewives weren’t giving her enough attention, or that Noella would just outright remove herself from the group completely.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She seems to be always pissed when she’s with everyone and everyone’s not asking her how she’s doing and what’s going on and not a part of the group… she was constantly separating herself from the group. And for someone who says they wanted to be a part of things, I just don’t really get that,” Heather perceived. “It just felt like she wanted to be on a show by herself.”

Noella has admitted to being a studied Housewife and an RHOC super fan before joining the show, and Heather said Noella’s actions prove that. “Talking out loud to yourself by yourself when the cameras are there is a put-on,” she explained. “You don’t walk around your house and go, ‘I wonder if I can light my guitar on fire.’ You’re talking to the camera… It’s just all so inauthentic. She knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s playing a game. I just think it’s B.S.”

Heather thinks Noella wanted to be an outsider

Heather discussed the final night of filming when Noella distanced herself while the rest of the cast enjoyed one another’s company after season-long claims that she is the fun girl and the life of the party.

“As soon as the cameras went down, she was off in the corner. ‘Miss I Wanna Have Fun, I’m Always the Center of the Fun’ was in the corner doing nothing while we all had fun, had drinks with the crew, had drinks with each other, we were dating on tables,” Heather revealed to her podcast listeners.

It remains to be seen if Noella will be invited back for a second season, but it appears that Heather’s vote would be no.

The two-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion begins Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.