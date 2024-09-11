RHOC fans weigh in on Tamra Judge’s cosmetic surgery results: ‘I don’t see any difference’

Tamra Judge has updated her fans with her recent cosmetic surgery results.

After the surgery, she’s been sharing constant photos and videos with her followers and answering questions about the recovery.

On Tuesday, things took quite the turn when she posted a video on Instagram saying she was “11 days post-op and healing up.”

It was quite an improvement from the scarring and cuts she had on her face throughout the first few days of her recovery.

It’s refreshing when Real Housewives are transparent about what’s happening in their lives because many like to keep cosmetic surgery on the down low.

Tamra may have lost many fans this year, but at least she’s been transparent with them.

Check out the video below.

Fans took to the comments section to weigh in on the results, and it wasn’t very positive.

Tamra’s results divide fans

“I’m sorry, but I don’t see any difference,” one viewer wrote.

"I just don't see any different," the fan conceded.

“To go through all that, why! I sure the hell wouldn’t want my daughters to do this.”

“I just don’t see any different,” the fan conceded.

“She still looks like she’s over 50 lol in fact, she look better 20 years ago.”

Now, Tamra may share more photos and videos as she continues to heal.

But right now, fans aren’t convinced.

"Can you do a before and after?" another asked.

“Can you do a before and after?” another asked.

“I’m having a tough time seeing the difference for the amount of pain you endured.”

“I don’t see a difference,” another fan whined.

"She looked good before."

“She looked good before.”

“I literally do not see any changes,” said another confused fan.

"I literally do not see any changes," said another confused fan.

Tamra has yet to respond with a before and after photo, but she doesn’t shy away from hitting back at criticism.

2024 may be Tamra’s downfall

Tamra isn’t having a great year after a massive falling out with RHOC co-star Shannon Beador.

More recently, Tamra was involved in a random feud with Jennifer Aydin of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Then, a radio host said Tamra tried to get her fired from her show by contacting Andy Cohen.

Tamra’s co-star, Jennifer Pedranti, claimed she was also trying to get her fired from their show.

The RHOC Season 18 reunion promises to be a dramatic affair because there’s a good chance Tamra will be put on the hot seat by her cast about everything that’s transpired.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.