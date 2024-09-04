Tamra Judge fires back at critic over cosmetic surgery: ‘Everyone has their own path to self-love’

Tamra Judge is having a bad season on The Real Housewives of Orange County due to her allegiance to Alexis Bellino.

The reality TV star has hit back at many critics this season alone, never mind in her previous years on the show.

Recently, Tamra went public with footage of her face healing after undergoing several cosmetic procedures in one day.

Of course, certain people believe that people should not alter their appearance in any way, shape, or form.

However, Tamra responds to people calling her out, and that’s precisely what she does when someone complains about her decision to go under the knife.

“I’m so glad that my mom is aging beautifully and accepting the beauty in aging unlike @TamraJudgeOC,” the critic started.

Tamra Judge hits back at a critic of her cosmetic surgery. Pic credit: @topicsboi/X

“I would be so embarrassed if my mom did something like this. Like where is your self respect? Self love?”

Tamra has the best response to a troll

“Everyone has their own path to self-love,” Tamra fired back.

“If cosmetic work helps someone feel more comfortable and confident in their own skin, that’s their choice,” she wrote.

Indeed, it is their choice, and we’re sure Tamra will continue to shut down the naysayers.

Tamra also responded to fans this week who begged her to repair her relationship with one-time friend Vicki Gunvalson.

Of course, the pair have been insulting each other for some time, but the beef reached a turning point this week when the OG of the OC told Tamra to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County to work on her relationship with her daughter.

Tamra has been beefing with Vicki this week

In response, Tamra called Vicki “sad and disgusting” and said that her nemesis did something so bad that her attorney is now looking at it.

Our best guess is that it has something to do with Vicki talking badly about Tamra, but both women have said some horrible things about each other in recent months.

RHOC producers will be hoping to capture their drama at the upcoming reunion, assuming Vicki makes the cut for an invitation.

You see, Vicki is now a guest cast member on the show and pops in and out, meaning she would only be invited if she was immersed in the drama.

Vicki doesn’t have a presence in the midseason trailer, but we’re sure she’ll be on hand to help out Shannon Beador as her feud with Alexis and Tamra intensifies.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.