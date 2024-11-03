RHOC fans brand Alexis Bellino, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Judge ‘the mean girls’ after Season 18 wraps

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is over, and fans have many thoughts about the stellar chapter that successfully shifted cast dynamics.

By the end of the season, Alexis Bellino, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Judge were all on an island against their co-stars.

After the tumultuous season, the trio solidified their friendship with various social media posts.

Viewers have primarily sided with Shannon this season, meaning anyone who goes up against her risks their ire.

Over the weekend, Tamra took her Two Ts In a Pod podcast on the road, bringing her friends along for the ride.

The 57-year-old shared a photo of herself, Alexis, Heather, and original RHOC star Jo De La Rosa, alongside the following caption:

“Black is the new orange.”

Given how viewers feel about the women in this season of RHOC, there were some negative comments.

Viewers want Jo to steer clear of the other cast members

But before we get to that, viewers are worried about Jo spending time with the trio.

“Runnnnnn Jo! This is not your team to be on,” one viewer said, clearly about the fact that the other three have been anti-Shannon this season.

RHOC viewers react to Tamra’s photo. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Other fans agreed, with one saying they were “literally about to say the same.”

Another viewer said Jo is too “classy” to associate herself with the three cast members.

“You’ve never been in drama..that’s not you,” a critic reasoned, adding that they don’t want her to return to the show because then she’d be immersed in the drama.

“The mean girls. Especially Heather,” another critic called the women.

Tamra and her co-stars are feeling the heat. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

“omg this was my first thought,” an RHOC viewer responded, while another branded Heather a “snob.”

A final critic questioned why the ladies were “still trying to make Alexis happen.”

RHOC viewers are tired of Alexis

Alexis returned to the show this season after years away but faced an uphill battle to immerse herself in the group because she couldn’t stop talking about John Janssen.

As a result, there have been questions about whether she’ll even remain on the cast next season.

Despite fans talking about her, she seemingly lacks a storyline away from her relationship, which doesn’t bode well for next season.

Then again, perhaps we’ll get another season of Alexis, Tamra, and Heather teaming up to go against the rest of the cast.

However, Shannon has been vocal about not filming the show again if Alexis scores a comeback.

At this point, producers will likely side with Shannon because her personal storyline this year was a significant draw.

What are your thoughts on Tamra’s photo and the reaction from fans?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.