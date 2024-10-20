Alexis Bellino wants to redeem herself next season, plus is newbie Katie Ginella on the chopping block?

Alexis Bellino has certainly made her mark since returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18 but unfortunately, she hasn’t left a good impression.

Many people are hoping that this is a one-and-done for Alexis amid a frustrating season for fans of the show who’ve begged Bravo not to bring her back.

However, sources claim the 47-year-old is hoping for a Season 19 return to redeem herself after solely focusing on Shannon Beador during her return.

Alexis inserted herself in Shannon and Johhny J’s bitter post-breakup drama and now she’s having regrets, but will she get a second chance to make a better impression on fans?

Meanwhile, newbie Katie Ginella also came in a little hot for Heather Dubrow, reigniting the paparazzi drama from Season 17 and rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

Despite that little snafu, the reaction has been positive and viewers are eager to see more of the brunette beauty, but do her castmates feel the same?

Alexis Bellino wants a second season to redeem herself

Alexis Bellino has already expressed frustration at how she’s been portrayed this season, but at this point, it’s too late to change anything.

According to Daily Mail sources, the RHOC star is hoping for a Season 19 return so that she can change viewers’ perceptions of her.

“She’s been really upset with how she’s come across and even considered quitting at one point,” claimed the insider, who said Alexis thought better of that idea and instead now wants to “return and show viewers more of her real life.”

The RHOC star is also reportedly hopeful that she will be vindicated once Bravo fans eventually see Shannon’s true colors.

“She wants to be part of the show when that happens so everyone can see that she’s not the bad guy in this,” the source noted.

Is RHOC newbie Katie Ginella on the chopping block?

There’s also the question of newbie Katie Ginella’s Season 19 return and it seems there’s a strong chance she’s staying on the show.

‘Producers are happy with Katie’s performance…and she’s been well received by fans” the insider told the media outlet. However, “some of the other women really have it out for her.”

We already know that Heather is furious at Katie for reigniting the paparazzi story, but she’s also ruffled the feathers of Gina Kirschenheiter.

After Katie dragged Gina into the paparazzi drama, she “now regrets bringing Katie into the group,” claimed the source.

For her part, the newbie reportedly feels “like she’s being hazed and iced out” by her castmates.

Would you like to see Katie on the show for another season?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.