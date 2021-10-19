RHOC: Emily Simpson teases ‘funny moments’ and ‘real drama’ in upcoming season

Emily Simpson teased followers about the upcoming RHOC season. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s almost time for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Emily Simpson gave followers an idea of what to expect from it.

This will be the second season without the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, and her BFF, Tamra Judge. Don’t let that disappoint you, though. Emily reveals that a lot happens, and it is going to provide drama and fun.

When will RHOC premiere?

In a collection of Q&As, Emily Simpson answered on her Instagram stories, Real Housewives Confessionals compiled all relevant information and shared it on their page.

Followers had a lot of questions about the upcoming season, but the most important one was regarding when will Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiere.

Emily said, “I believe December 1st!!”

That makes sense, as it is a Wednesday night. After a wild season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, replacing with another show that is just as intense would be a smart move for the network.

What can viewers expect from Season 16 of RHOC?

Another big ask was whether Emily Simpson knew Heather Dubrow before she rejoined The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Emily wrote, “No I had actually never met her before.”

It seems the two get along as she included a photo of her, Heather, and Gina Kirschenheiter along with one of her answers.

Speaking of Gina, Emily revealed that their friendship is still going strong, and they share lots of laughs during the upcoming season.

Another bonus revelation is that RHOC viewers will get to see “fun Shannon” this season. It has been a running joke about Shannon Beador and her personality changes, and it looks like she lets loose and relaxes with the girls this time around. It is her second season without Vicki and Tamra.

Season 16 will also be the first season where Emily feels like herself. She has been battling hip issues and pain since joining the series, and this time around, she feels more like herself and much better than before.

As for Shane, Emily Simpson confirmed he would appear in some episodes. He will still be “dry, comical, and still sarcastic,” so it’s business as usual for the couple.

Based on what Emily shared with followers, it looks like Season 16 will be filled with everything Housewives viewers love and expect from their show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.