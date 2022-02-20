RHOC: Critics slam Heather Dubrow and husband Terry’s spinoff show, 7 Year Stitch

Critics didn’t hold back at the news that Heather and Terry Dubrow will be receiving their own spinoff after her return to Real Housewives of Orange County. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow made plenty of waves when it was announced she would be returning to the franchise and it looks like she’ll be doing it again with the announcement of their new spinoff.

It was a controversial move on Bravo’s part, however, after the disaster of Season 15, the network knew that something had to give before the franchise imploded beyond repair. Shortly after Season 15 of RHOC ended, Andy Cohen revealed that the franchise would undergo a “reboot” and ultimately led to the return of Heather, her husband Terry, and their family.

Now, over halfway through Season 16, it’s been announced that Heather and Terry will strike out on their own with a spinoff called 7 Year Stitch. The series will follow Heather and Terry as they provide marriage advice for couples.

Given they’ve been together for over 25 years, Terry has helped many patients with his plastic surgery practice, and the couple has released three bestseller self-help books, the power couple believes they’re in a good place to help others.

RHOC star Heather Dubrow set to star in spinoff with husband Terry, fans weigh in

The series has yet to premiere but fans and critics have already begun weighing in with their opinions, and some feel the Dubrow’s are too high on themselves.

After a preview for the spinoff was uploaded to a fan page, the consensus was overwhelmingly negative and it turns out that many RHOC fans aren’t interested in watching Heather and Terry’s newest venture.

“I’ve never seen a couple so full of themselves. And I’ve seen every reality tv show ever,” one follower commented.

Another shared, “I don’t even wanna watch her on housewives. Hard pass.”

“Hard pass,” echoed another follower.

Heather and Terry’s lifestyle and relatability is thrown into question

And it seems that viewers’ issues with the new spinoff span further than just Heather and Terry’s personalities. Some fans want to know what qualifications the couple has to be giving this sort of advice to anybody.

“No disrespect, but I don’t see how these two can relate to issues us common folks have to deal with……I’d like to know her formal training that allows her to give advice,” another comment questioned.

It remains unclear just how in-depth Heather and Terry will be getting with the individuals they claim to be helping, but if the comments are any indication of the pushback they’ll receive once the spinoff airs, it won’t be an easy transition for the Dubrows.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.