RHOC alum Peggy Sulahian slams Shannon Beador, calls her a ‘lunatic’ and says she ‘needs to be on meds’

Peggy Sulahian is clearly not a fan of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador.

The RHOC alum had some rather rude things to say about the mom-of-three during a recent interview.

You may remember the American-Armenian Housewife from Season 12 in 2017 when she joined the show after Heather Dubrow’s exit.

During her short stint on the series, Peggy shared her culture with viewers and also opened up about her battle after a breast cancer diagnosis.

The brunette beauty didn’t exactly vibe well with her castmate and fans didn’t quite embrace Peggy’s presence on Real Housewives of Orange County either.

By Season 13, Sulahian was gone and she’s stayed under the radar since then.

But now she’s speaking out about the show, and there’s obviously no love lost between Peggy and her former castmates.

RHOC alum calls Shannon a lunatic

During her short-lived stint on RHOC, it was Kelly Dodd that Peggy seemed to butt heads with.

However, Peggy clearly has an issue with Shannon Beador as well and she made this very clear during a podcast interview on Politically Incorrect.

Peggy delved a bit into how she got cast for the show, noting that she was asked several times before actually saying yes.

The 47-year old admitted that it was hard being on the show because she was grieving the loss of her dad while trying to heal from a double mastectomy.

On top of her own personal issues, Peggy was thrown into the drama of the show, and she certainly didn’t have support from her fellow Housewives.

Peggy dished about her difficult time on RHOC and explained why she constantly clashed with Shannon Beador.

Sulhanian continued, “She’s a lunatic. She’s crazy, she needs to be on meds, to be honest with you.”

“She needs to be on meds,” the RHOC alum reiterated. “Especially to calm her down. She needs Ativan or something, with her hand gestures. God damn, you’re 60 years old. Calm down, lady!”

Peggy says Shannon needs a paycheck

While dishing about her gripe with Shannon Beador, Peggy made it clear that there is no love lost between the two.

When asked if she thinks Shannon’s behavior is genuine or is being put on for the cameras, Peggy had quite a reaction to that question as well.

“I think she is calculated,” admitted the brunette beauty.

“She needs a paycheck. She’s divorced, she needs to stay on. She’s been on for a while she knows the game, she plays it right… I don’t even know if you play the game how you can remember what you did in the past to kinda continue if you’re not authentic.”

She added, “And I don’t think she’s authentic; I don’t think she’s real. I think she is calculated, I think she knows how to play the game.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.