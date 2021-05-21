RHOC alum Lydia McLaughlin talks horrible behavior by former castmates behind the scenes

Lydia McLaughlin talks drama behind the scenes of RHOC. Pic credit:Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia Mclaughlin is spilling the tea on things that happened during her stint on the show.

She recently opened up in an interview about bad behavior by certain cast members behind the scenes that was kept off-camera to protect some of the OC Housewives.

Lydia joined the Orange County cast in Season 8 then left the show, only to make a return in Season 12 then leave again. It seems Lydia’s positive energy didn’t quite mesh with the drama that is synonymous with the Housewives franchise. But despite only spending two seasons on the show, she has lots of stories to tell.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lydia McLaughlin talks bad behavior behind the scenes

During a recent interview with Us Weekly Lydia dished about her former co-stars and shared details about things she witnessed before exiting the show.

The 40-year-old revealed that after leaving the show, some of her castmates blocked her on social media, namely Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, whom she feuded with during her stint on RHOC.

Although we witnessed lots of drama go down during Lydia’s last season, she admits there was more that viewers did not see.

“The season that I was on, like, they didn’t even show the drama because…you still need to like a Housewife and you can’t show so much of them that they can never recover from,” explained the Real Housewives of Orange County alum.

She continued, “But what was going on behind-the-scenes, I felt… if the viewer saw, they would never be able to be redeemed.”

“They were so mean. They were just so mean ….You can never, like, cheer someone on that would be so cruel,” added Lydia.

While she didn’t call names, it seems she was referring to Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson who she confessed to wanting axed from the show, but since they were not fired at that time, she decided to leave.

Lydia questions the RHOC casting producers

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum admits she hasn’t watched one episode of the show since her exit, but she has heard things about the current cast.

“I feel like I don’t understand the casting producers,” confessed Lydia. “Like I know when I was on the show and I was talking about being back again I gave them so many of my friends that I think would be amazing cast members and that I have a real friendship with and that I thought would be really interesting. So I just don’t understand what the casting producers are looking for.”

“Like there’s a lot of really amazing, fabulous women in Orange County that I feel aren’t represented…I hope that they shake it up…I think that they need something good,” added the former Bravo Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.