RHOC alum Kelly Dodd slams ‘disturbing’ preview scene between Tamra Judge and a tearful Shannon Beador

Kelly Dodd recently chimed in on The Real Housewives of Orange County drama involving Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

However, the controversial alum is calling the situation “sad” and “disturbing” — citing it as the reason she’s not tuning in this season.

In a comment posted on Instagram, Kelly responded to a preview scene from Episode 7, titled The Gloves Are Off.

The teaser features a sitdown between the former friends but it doesn’t take long before Shannon bursts into tears.

The 60-year-old went through a lot while filming Season 18, as cameras captured the aftermath of her DUI.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Shannon was also dealing with her and Tamra’s friendship fallout and her split from John Janssen.

However, the worst part was the return of Alexis Bellino, who’s now dating Shannon’s ex John.

Tamra and Alexis have teamed up to torture Shannon and viewers have called out the network after a teaser showed her mid-breakdown.

Kelly Dodd slams a ‘disturbing’ scene between Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

A teaser for the episode was posted online, and it showed the feuding twosome at a restaurant trying to hash out their issues.

The moment plays out after the recent group trip where half the cast headed to Tamra’s cabin in Big Bear and another headed to La Quinta with Shannon.

Shannon tells her group in a previous teaser, that John is suing her for $75,000, and during the sitdown, she tells Tamra about the lawsuit.

The clip features another breakdown from Shannon as Tamra asks, “Is he suing you?”

“Yes, he is,” retorts the mom of three tearfully.

The Instagram clip has garnered attention not just from RHOC viewers but alum Kelly Dodd also chimed in –seemingly in defense of Shannon.

“This is exactly why I’m not watching!” she wrote in the comments. “This is disturbing 😳 and sad 😢.”

Pic credit: @ bravohousewives/Instagram

RHOC viewers are missing Kelly Dodd

After the former RHOC star threw her two cents into the mix, several people responded in agreement and expressed that they miss the brunette beauty on the show.

“I know you are so right that tammm…. Is a 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 shame on her for treating Shannon like this! You were always right about her !!!!!!!” wrote a commenter.

“Exactly 🙌 yessss, you were the only one who went toe to toe with the RAT.. 🐁 miss you…” said someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Miss you on the show Kelly! But I’m glad I get to hear you and Rick on your podcast. You always crack me up 😆 🔥🔥🔥🫶🏻.”

Another added, “Girl you worked my nerves but I miss you desperately on this show! They need you! Real bad!”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Do you miss Kelly Dodd on RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.