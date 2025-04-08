RHOC alum Alexis Bellino kicks off wedding festivities

Alexis Bellino is inching closer to becoming Mrs. John Janssen, and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is excited.

She recently showed off her “Mrs. Janssen” bag and bridal tiara while enjoying the wedding festivities with her close friends.

We spotted her bestie, Jo De La Rosa, in the mix as the group jetted off on the bridal retreat.

Tamra Judge was invited to the event after getting close to Alexis in Season 18 but was absent from the festivities.

Alexis noted Tamra’s absence in a post, and the Two Ts in a Pod star responded in the comments that she was “sorry” about missing the shindig.

Meanwhile, the excited bride-to-be has been sharing snaps from the getaway, which includes finding a dress for the special day and other memorable moments.

RHOC star Alexis Bellino is ready to be Mrs Janssen

Alexis has officially kicked off the festivities for her wedding to John Janssen, and she’s flooding her timeline with photos and videos.

The 47-year-old shared a snap with her suitcase packed and ready to jet off to Scottsdale for her bridal retreat.

“Mission ‘getting married’ bridal retreat starts 3, 2, 1…NOW!!!!” she captioned the post.

“We are missing you, @tamrajudge,” Alexis added. “I ♥️ you @johnwjanssen and I cannot WAIT to be Mrs. Janssen💍💏.”

We spotted Tamra in the comment section of Alexis’ post with an apology for her absence from the bridal retreat.

“Have the best time. Sorry I couldn’t be there,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Meanwhile, Alexis has already said yes to the dress after a successful visit to the bridal boutique Moden Bride.

Another Instagram post revealed that the blonde beauty found her fairytale dress but would keep it a secret until the wedding day.

“I said yes, but you have to wait for the dress,” she exclaimed.

Will Alexis and John Janssen’s wedding be televised?

Alexis and John got engaged while RHOC Season 18 was airing, and many wondered if the couple would televise their wedding.

Bravo viewers are not interested in watching the couple walk down the aisle, but they might not have to worry about that.

Alexis was abruptly fired from the show after her controversial return — going head-to-head with John’s ex, Shannon Beador.

The audience had a visceral reaction to Alexis and John’s behavior towards Shannon, and the network reacted to the backlash by not renewing her contract for Season 19.

That leaves a slim chance for the couple to get a wedding special.

Would you watch a wedding special with John Janssen and Alexis Bellino? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.