RHOBH viewers think Kyle Richards wants Mauricio back after getting ‘dumped’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are convinced that Kyle Richards regrets her split from Mauricio Umansky and wants her husband back.

That’s the conversation on social media after the latest Season 14 episode, Life’s a Beach.

The title certainly does not fit Kyle at the moment, as she’s now living an admittedly lonely life, and Mauricio has moved out.

Meanwhile, Mauricio is having a great time in his new bachelor pad.

A conversation between Kyle and Mauricio has RHOBH fans mocking the OG for supposedly leaving her husband for a romance with Morgan Wade.

We don’t know what happened between the two women because Kyle has remained tight-lipped, even admitting that she’ll no longer publicly mention Morgan’s name.

However, viewers think Morgan dumped the 55-year-old, and now she’s missing her life with Mauricio.

RHOBH viewers think Kyle Richards wants Mauricio Umansky back

Kyle has been struggling with her split from Mauricio, but RHOBH fans are showing her no sympathy.

After their scene played out, many people took to social media to share their views.

“Kyle kind of had a whole girlfriend last season and now she’s upset that like Mauricio seems to be really moving on. Didn’t she get tattoos with Morgan?” wrote a commenter.

“Kyle is mad because she put all her eggs in Morgan’s basket, blew up her family and Morgan has clearly dumped her. Mauricio has moved on and is over her…” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @Bassdoats/@fancyfaceNeah/X

One viewer said, “Kyle is back to pining over Mauricio because her and Morgan broke up. When Morgan was around, she did not give af. She needs to examine her fear of being alone.”

Let’s just say the quiet part out loud. Kyle is back to pining over Mauricio because her and Morgan broke up. When Morgan was around, she did not give af. She needs to examine her fear of being alone. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/j6wpmLzUUL — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) December 4, 2024

Those weren’t the only comments about the situation after Kyle expressed sadness at the demise of her marriage.

An X user accused Kyle of “victimizing herself,” adding, “She misses her old life when SHE is the one who left Mauricio to have an exciting lesbian love affair. Methinks Morgan broke up w/ her, so now she wants Mauricio to take her back.”

Kyle is an arsonist who victimized herself.



She misses her old life when SHE is the one who left Mauricio to have an exciting lesbian love affair.



Methinks Morgan broke up w/ her, so now she wants Mauricio to take her back, but he’s already moved on to a 30 year old. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dTm0rU9HZt — AL (@MissSchliez) December 4, 2024

Mauricio has been getting a lot of camera time in Season 14

Mauricio moved out a few weeks before Season 14 started filming, so we assumed we wouldn’t be seeing much of The Agency founder. However, that hasn’t been the case.

Kyle’s ex has been prominently featured this season, even filming scenes without his estranged wife.

In Episode 2, the 54-year-old filmed with Paul “PK” Kemsley to talk about his separation from Dorit.

This is not the first time the duo has discussed their marital issues on camera; a similar scene played out in Season 13, where Mauricio’s troubled marriage was the topic of conversation.

Mauricio was also featured in the latest episode, and that scene is garnering a lot of chatter online.

Do you want to see more of Mauricio this season?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.