RHOBH viewers debate whether it’s time to bring back Camille Grammer full-time

Camille Grammer recently made her Season 14 comeback, but is it time for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to return full-time?

RHOBH viewers are debating that after she showed up at Kyle Richard’s Denim & Diamonds event, causing a stir.

So far, most people are saying no to the OG’s return, calling her “thirsty” and “desperate” over her behavior in Episode 5, High Horses and Low Blows.

Camille set her sights on Dorit Kemsley, bringing up a situation from Season 9 when her house burned down.

According to Camille, she didn’t get any sympathy from Dorit, so she called her out.

However, we all know the Beverly Beach star is activated this season, and she dragged Camille to filth, calling her the C-word.

If Camille expects an apology, she’ll be waiting for a long time because Dorit has no regrets about referring to her as a c**t.

After boldly facing off with Dorit, is it time for Camille to reclaim her diamond?

Should Camille Grammer return to RHOBH full-time?

Camille has been teasing her RHOBH return, sharing Instagram snaps of Kyle’s party before the episode aired.

“Ready for my moment 😂 #rhobh Kyle’s denim and diamonds party. Denim, diamonds, and drama🫣” she captioned the post.

Camille brought the drama with Dorit, whom she has dubbed boring this season. So, is she ready to return full-time and stir things up with RHOBH’s resident fashionista?

Fan page @bravohousewifes posted a question on Instagram after the blonde beauty appeared on the show.

A poll was posted to garner responses, and over 1500 people have voted.

Unfortunately for Camille, 60% of respondents voted not to have her back on the show.

Here’s why most viewers don’t want Camille back on the show

After taking the poll, RHOBH fans also took to the comments to share their opinions about Camille.

“No! Her desperate insertion into the only conversation she was involved in on camera was obvious, desperate & didn’t land,” reasoned one commenter.

“Absolutely no! Her attempt to shift the discussion to her was such a thirsty move. Girl, just go home!” exclaimed someone else.

Another RHOBH viewer said, “No, she is to thirsty and can be mean!”

However, the 40% of people who voted to have Camille back also voiced their opinions.

“She was good on this week’s episode so yea!” a commenter reasoned.

“ABSOLUTELY YEEES!” said someone else, calling RHOBH viewers “dumb” for preferring Dorit over Camille, adding, “It blows my mind every time I think about it.”

What’s your take on Camille snagging a diamond next season? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.