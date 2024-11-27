RHOBH star Kyle Richards dragged over a comment about Morgan Wade: ‘What a joke’

Last season, Kyle Richards couldn’t stop talking about her new friend Morgan Wade, but now she won’t even mention her name, and viewers aren’t having it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is getting dragged online for claiming that the country singer didn’t sign up to be in the spotlight.

The duo sang a much different song a few months ago when they were pandering to tabloid rumors of being a couple.

They were photographed several times by paparazzi and were even spotted together on getaways in Mexico and Aspen.

The pair continued to play up the romance rumors when Morgan appeared on the show with Kyle in Season 13.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the icing on the cake was Morgan’s music video, Fall in Love with Me, in which the OG was cast as her love interest.

However, the negative feedback has seemingly proved too much for Morgan, and she’s taken a step back from the RHOBH star.

The duo has done a complete 180, and now Kyle refuses to publicly mention her name.

Kyle Richards refuses to mention Morgan Wade’s name

Kyle hinted at where things stand with Morgan in the RHOBH premiere, noting that they are not in a relationship.

She referenced the numerous tabloid stories, claiming that it created emotional distress for the country singer, so she was intentionally not mentioning Morgan’s name.

The RHOBH star was recently on a panel with Garcelle Beauvais at Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, and Andy Cohen dug into that.

“Are you going out or your way to not mention Morgan’s name on the show?” he asked.

“Yes,” responded Kyle. “I’m trying to be respectful of someone who does not want to be on a reality show…I’m signed up to do this; she is not.”

RHOBH fans refer to Kyle’s comment as ‘a joke’

A clip of Kylie’s comment was posted on Instagram by @cici.love.you, and followers had quite the retort.

“But she brought Morgan onto the show MULTIPLE times. 🤣🤣🤣 do we sense a massive f*n backpedaling situation here or what 🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡,” wrote one commenter.

“For someone who didn’t sign up for reality tv, she sure showed up to film for reality tv 😂 What a joke,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @cici.loves.you/Instagram

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Oh but Kyle I love how you said she’s not for TV but you put her out there every second of the day you literally tattooed her on yourself okay.”

Another laughingly reasoned, “Seems like Kyle has been told by Morgan’s real girlfriend or by Morgan herself to keep her name outta her mouth 😂😂😂😂.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.