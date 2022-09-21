RHOBH spoilers: Lisa Rinna reveals exactly what Kathy Hilton said to her when cameras weren’t rolling

Lisa Rinna spills all of the tea about that fateful sprinter van ride in Aspen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

All of the drama in Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was centered on the alleged epic cast trip to Aspen.

So far, the trip has not disappointed viewers, but this week’s episode is slated to be the one that implodes the cast and is based on the actions of ‘friend-of’ Kathy Hilton.

Rumors have swirled for months as to what exactly Kathy did that Lisa Rinna has claimed was so awful that lawyers had to get involved with alleged cease and desist demands.

It has been reported that no cameras were rolling during the time of Kathy’s supposed meltdown, so viewers have known that it was Lisa’s word against Kathy’s.

The two have failed to see eye to eye all season, and the drama came to a head in Aspen when there was a fight among the ladies over tequila, of all things.

Now Lisa has finally told viewers exactly what Kathy said in that sprinter van where it all went down.

RHOBH: Kathy Hilton vows to ‘destroy’ Kyle and her family

In a sneak peek posted to Instagram, Lisa reveals what Kathy said to frighten her to the point of Lisa locking herself in her bedroom.

“We get in the sprinter van, and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Lisa said in a confessional. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa continues, adding, “We get back to Kyle’s house (in Aspen), and it’s just the two of us, and it gets worse. She takes her glasses off, throws them on the ground. She’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses. She’s pounding the walls.”

The actress also spilled that Kathy claims she is the one responsible for all of Kyle’s success.

Kyle Richards responds to her sister’s alleged outburst

Kyle says of the incident, “Rinna was texting Erika (Jayne) a play-by-play of what was happening, and I was glancing at Erika’s phone, and I was just like, ‘I don’t wanna go home.'”

Kathy had been upset with Kyle for most of the Aspen trip, as Kathy felt Kyle was not being supportive of Kathy’s attempts to promote the tequila she is an investor in.

Earlier that day, Kathy stormed out of the cast outing at an Aspen boutique because of her issues with Kyle.

It is now known that Kathy did not fly home with the cast the next day on the private jet that was arranged by Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Viewers will find out tonight how this all played out when the new episode airs on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.