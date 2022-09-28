RHOBH spoilers: Kathy Hilton says she lost her temper but that Lisa Rinna can be unkind

Kathy Hilton will be going toe to toe with Lisa Rinna on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kathy Hilton is going toe to toe with Lisa Rinna.

Bravo released a preview ahead of tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathy, her sister Kyle Richards, and Lisa were seen sitting in a room together.

An upset Kyle was looking down for most of the clip, and at one point, she seemed like she was fighting back the tears.

Lisa confronted Kathy by asking her, “What made you go to that place? Do you have any idea?”

Kathy, more poised than Lisa, explained that usually, she didn’t have much of a temper. However, she admitted that on that day, she got upset.

Lisa Rinna calls Kathy Hilton ‘cruel’

Lisa pushed her some more, asking, “What would you call this?”

She simply said, “Losing my temper and being–“

The soap opera star interjected “Cruel” as Kathy was looking for her words.

Lisa went on to say that Kathy would have to take some accountability for the things that she said. The actress pointed out that she said things about everyone.

She dramatically added, “I don’t wanna say that you need help, Kathy, but I think you need some help.”

Kyle’s sister listened to Lisa with an unfazed look on her face. Kathy responded calmly, “I think I was a little frustrated.”

Kathy Hilton responds to Lisa Rinna

Kyle looked straight ahead without saying anything, appearing uncomfortable with the conversation.

Kathy explained while Lisa sipped her drink that she was under a lot of pressure and that she had to digest a lot of heavy stuff that happened in just three days. She then said, “Okay” to put an end to the confrontation.

Lisa defiantly asked her, “Is that trying to shut me up?”

Kathy replied that this wasn’t what she was trying to do and noted, “But I feel like you can be very unkind too.”

Lisa seemed taken aback, and Kyle gave one of her dramatic facial expressions.

Lisa asked Kathy, “Oh! We’re gonna go there?”

Tonight fans will get to see the whole exchange. Kathy recently reposted some fans who were sharing some of Lisa’s angry outbursts. While Lisa took to social media to dance to a song seemingly shading Kathy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.