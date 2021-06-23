RHOBH spoilers: Garcelle Beauvais gets emotional during session with her dating coach

Garcelle Beauvais gets emotional about trust. Pic credit: Bravo

Viewers will see a different side of Garcelle Beauvais in an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress is known for being blunt and outspoken, but things will take an emotional turn.

We know that the mom-of-two has been divorced for some time after a much-publicized cheating scandal involving her ex-husband a few years ago. Last season, she got her feet back into the dating pool, and things appeared to be getting serious with a man named Michael, who we saw on the show a few times.

The two had known each other for years before deciding to take things to a deeper level, but by the end of Season 10, Garcelle confessed that the relationship had ended.

These days the Beverly Hills Housewife is ready to start dating again, but it seems she has some issues to work out before she gets serious about another relationship.

Garcelle Beauvais talks to a dating coach

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sits down with her dating coach, and things quickly take an emotional turn.

During the chat, Garcelle did a bit of introspection and admitted to some bad habits that have affected her relationships in the past.

“I think the way I show up when I’m dating, I think I have to stop leading with my career,” confessed The Real co-host. “I think sometimes guys would probably want me to be more needy, and I’m not. I think that’s a thing.”

Garcelle also delved a bit into her past and explained why she is so self-reliant–a trait that seems to be a stumbling block in her relationships. “I left home when I was 17-year-old, so I’ve been taking care of myself for a long time,” shared the 54-year-old.

Garcelle Beauvais gets emotional about trust

During her chat with the relationship coach, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got emotional while explaining why she puts her career above romance.

“The opportunities that I’m getting I have to take because that’s the privilege. That’s the privilege that my mom brought me to this country for, so I have to take it,” noted Garcelle tearfully. “I have to do well. So it’s always been I take care of me, I take care of myself.”

The Haitian beauty later opened up even more in her confessional and admitted to having some trust issues about people having her back.

“Letting someone completely have my back is me relinquishing my power,” remarked the Bravo Housewife. “I’m always like, ‘I got it, I can do it,’ and I think it’s because I don’t trust somebody will truly have my back.”

The emotional scene will play out in an upcoming episode, and we’ll see if Garcelle finally allows someone into her life as the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.