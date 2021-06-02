RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais names Lisa Rinna as the ‘most conniving’ cast member

Garcelle Beauvais says Lisa Rinna is most conniving on the cast. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais thinks Lisa Rinna is the most conniving of her castmates. And interestingly she named her former nemesis Kyle Richards as the most loyal.

Garcelle’s relationship with both women has changed dramatically since last season. Her friendship with Kyle has improved and her relationship with Lisa has taken a turn for the worse–and judging by her latest comment things might not improve between them.

Garcelle Beauvais names Lisa Rinna as the most conniving

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a recent appearance on People TV’s Reality Check and during a fun game called “The Most” she spilled the beans on her castmates.

During the game, Garcelle was asked a few superlatives about the Beverly Hills women and she had to pick who the statement most applied to.

When asked which Beverly Hills star was most likely to start drama for the cameras, the 54-year-old didn’t hesitate to name “Rinna…I think she definitely knows when the cameras are on for sure. I mean she started as an actor so she knows what she’s doing.”

That wasn’t the only time that Lisa’s name came up during the game. When asked to name the most conniving of all her castmates Garcelle laughed before responding, “I could say three of them,” but eventually she narrowed it down and remarked, “I would go back to Rinna.”

As for the other two women on the list, the actress only gave a hint, “We got a couple of blonds in there, but that’s all I’m saying,” commented Garcelle.

Most likely Dorit Kemsley is one of those “blonds”, as she recently called Garcelle inauthentic. That would only leave Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, and Erika Jayne, but we doubt it’s Sutton as she and Garcelle have become very close.

Garcelle says Kyle Richards is most loyal to the group

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued on with the game and made a few more surprising admissions.

When asked who was the most loyal person to the group, Garcelle said. “Kyle. Like loyal to the group, to the women.” As for whether the OG is a loyal friend to Garcelle the outspoken star admitted, “I don’t know yet. The jury’s out on that one.”

It’s a fair response given that the two women just ended their feud which carried over from last season. In the latest episode, Kyle and Garcelle finally sat down for lunch and hashed out a few issues that have been plaguing them since Garcelle joined the show last season.

Since their talk, the two women appear to be making strides in their relationship, but only time will tell if their newfound friendship will last.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.