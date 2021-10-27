RHOBH producers found no evidence that Brandi Glanville lied about affair with Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville maintains she had an affair with Denise Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was solely focused on the Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards drama.

Their alleged affair was the hot storyline, and from there, it took on a life of its own.

Brandi maintains that she did have an affair with Denise, even though she had denied it through filming and into the reunion as well.

RHOBH producers did ‘research’ on Brandi Glanville’s claims

There were plenty of allegations hurled against Brandi Glanville when she revealed she had an affair with Denise Richards. Her credibility was attacked, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers dug into the claims she was making.

In Not All Diamonds and Rosé, the affair was talked about in the RHOBH section. EP Chris Cullen revealed that the producers did a lot of “research” to pinpoint where Brandi lied about anything she claimed.

He said, “She told the truth about Adrienne [Maloof], she told the truth about Lisa Vanderpump.” He went on, “People may not believe her, but she told the truth about Kim being a f–king mess. She might have gotten her drug of choice wrong, but Kim was using again and fallen off the wagon. All of that was true. So, yes, the critics will say that Brandi is not credible and they will cite examples, but they are incorrect in what they’re citing. We don’t really have evidence of Brandi ever lying.”

Could Denise Richards return to RHOBH?

After all of the chaos, Denise Richards did not return for Season 11. That didn’t stop RHOBH viewers from wondering if The Bold and the Beautiful star could return for Season 12.

Garcelle Beauvais hinted Denise might want to return when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She threw some shade, revealing someone would have to be fired first. It’s unlikely Bravo would let Lisa Rinna go, though, so it’s doubtful Denise would return to the show.

At this point, Denise Richards has been working on the CBS soap and filming other projects since exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She remains in touch with Garcelle Beauvais, but that appears to be the end of her connections to the show.

Brandi Glanville continues to post on social media, but she has dropped out of the RHOBH spotlight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.