RHOBH: Lisa Rinna says she’ll work with anyone — even Kathy Hilton

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna says she can work with anybody. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna doesn’t hold a grudge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told TMZ this week that she’s happy for anyone to join her on the reality franchise – even Kathy Hilton.

“I can work with anyone,” Rinna proclaimed.

Hilton has been a “friend of” the Beverly Hills Housewives for the last two seasons. Though she’s become a fan favorite, Hilton has made it clear that she’s only interested in a guest spot on the franchise due to her busy schedule.

But after the drama on the most recent season of RHOBH, which wrapped up in October, Hilton shared that she would “absolutely not” return for another go-round with the “same exact cast” as Season 12.

A few days later, the socialite got more specific, telling TMZ she would not return if “two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls” also returned.

By this, Hilton meant former soap star Rinna and “XXPEN$IVE” singer Erika Jayne, with whom she has come into conflict.

Lisa Rinna addresses RHOBH casting rumors

During the drama-filled RHOBH reunion last month, Jayne and Rinna took Hilton to task, alleging that she had used a gay slur on a cast trip to Aspen. Rinna also claimed that during the same trip, Hilton had suffered a “psychotic break.”

Hilton has repeatedly denied their allegations, telling TMZ, “Those two are desperate for a storyline.”

But Rinna, for her part, seems to be unbothered. This week, when cornered by a reporter outside Jayde’s Market in Beverly Hills, the star said Hilton’s ultimatum hasn’t fazed her.

Rinna also addressed the rumor that Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow might be making a switch to the Beverly Hills franchise.

The rumors started when Dubrow and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, recently sold their OC mega-mansion and moved into a Los Angeles penthouse.

Asked about the possible addition to the RHOBH cast, Rinna chirped, “Well, I love Heather!”

The star described Dubrow as a “great Housewife,” saying she’d be happy to have her on the show.

But Rinna also said the rumors are still just that – rumors. She added that no decisions had been made official, telling the reporter, “I haven’t heard anything.”

RHOBH: Lisa Rinna won’t say if she’ll be back next season

RHOBH is currently on hiatus, and the cast for Season 13 has not yet been announced.

Asked whether she’d be back next season, Rinna coyly demurred. But she made clear that Hilton’s ultimatum wouldn’t be a factor.

“I can work with anyone,” Rinna repeated. “That’s all I will say.”

