RHOBH: Lisa Rinna explains why she’s treating Erika Jayne much different than she did Denise Richards

Lisa Rinna talks treatment of Erika Jayne versus Denise Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna is getting called out for hypocrisy after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans witnessed her treatment of Erika Jayne versus Denise Richards. Lisa is acting much different towards the Painkiller singer amid her legal woes than she did last season towards Denise — who was her friend for over a decade.

When Denise was accused of having an affair with Brandi Glanville, many of the women, including Lisa, sided with Brandi. They questioned Denise the entire season and accused her of lying and she eventually quit the show.

Lisa’s behavior also led to the end of her friendship with Denise and now she’s being called out for treating Erika with kid gloves.

Lisa Rinna gets called out by RHOBH viewers

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has taken a much different approach to Erika Jayne amid her legal saga than she did with Denise Richards and viewers want to know why.

Lisa was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she was taken to task for what some are calling hypocrisy on her end.

“Lisa called out Denise for what she felt were inconsistencies in her explanation with Brandi, why is she not doing the same with Erika’s stories?” asked one viewer. “Are you gonna ask Erika ‘why are you so angry?” like she did to Denise? Own it, Rinna.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What I will tell you is that I am somebody who does take a look at my behavior and what I’ve done and I have grown since last year,” responded the RHOBH star.

“And I’m not gonna behave the same way that I did last year with Denise, with Erika. It’s different it’s like apples and oranges, we’re dealing with a totally different set of circumstances.”

Lisa Rinna says Erika Jayne didnt know anything

During her appearance on WWHL, Lisa had to answer a few more viewers’ questions about her behavior. However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also made it known that there’s a lot more to come as the season goes on.

“The audience needs to just wait and let it play out, I mean we are just at the beginning of this,” noted Lisa.

The actress was also asked about the big debate that’s been playing out on social media, did Erika Jayne know what was going on regarding Tom Girardi’s alleged illegal dealings?

“Listen I’ve known Erika a long time I don’t think she knew anything. You tell me how she would know?” remarked Lisa.

“Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know. I mean that is how I feel, I’m gonna stand by it, if I’m wrong I’ll f**king deal with it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.