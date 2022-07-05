RHOBH: Lisa Rinna blames grief for her recent behavior, admits she’s ‘really struggling’

Lisa Rinna addresses her recent social media rants. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna is usually the life of the party on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she has struggled during Season 12 after the death of her mother, Lois. Lois was beloved by fans for her sweet nature, her love for her family, and her excitement about being famous.

Lois passed in November 2021, during RHOBH filming, and viewers have seen Lisa go through the waves of grief during the last few weeks. Currently, it seems Lisa is still suffering from Lois’ passing,

Fans have seen behavior that is more erratic than usual from Lisa, and now she is speaking out on why she has been on edge lately.

Lisa Rinna said she is sorry if she ‘raged’ on anyone in her grief

After a few weeks of questionable social media posts, Lisa took to Instagram using another tactic – apologizing. She posted on Monday to let her followers know why she has been acting out lately. Lisa posted a meme about the process of grief, with an explanation for her behavior in the caption.

Lisa begins, “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.” Lisa likes to stir the pot but has gone too far in her past few posts, recently going after co-star Garcelle Beauvais and the entire cast of Real Housewives of Dubai.

“I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more. I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard,” Lisa continues. Lisa’s meme says that grief is “the price of love”, and it is clear how much Lisa loved Lois, and she is still struggling many months after her death. Now that episodes are airing showing the loss of Lois, it could be opening up wounds that Lisa thought she had healed.

Lisa ended her post by thanking her friends and fans for their continued support, saying, “Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa has been acting out aggressively on social media

Just in the span of one day, Lisa went on the offense with a handful of Bravolebrities. She started first with frenemy, Garcelle, claiming that anytime Lisa and Garcelle get into a spat, Lisa is accused of being racist and she is no longer going to accept it. There have been a string of remarks within this season of RHOBH that have been allegedly rooted in racism.

Lisa then went on to insult the entire cast of Real Housewives of Dubai, insinuating they were boring, and that if viewers didn’t want the drama, they could watch RHODubai. The ladies of the desert were not having it, and immediately clapped back on Lisa.

Lisa did later offer an olive branch by asking viewers to watch RHODubai, and claiming she was a great hype woman for the show – another post which was not appreciated by the Dubai ladies.

Now that Lisa is accepting the process of her grief and acknowledging her actions, she may be calmer on social media. We will have to wait and see!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.