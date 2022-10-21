RHOBH: Kathy Hilton shades Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, says they’re ’desperate for a storyline’

Kathy Hilton blasts Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kathy Hilton is not biting her tongue about castmates Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne and during a recent interview, she threw shade at the two women.

The dramatic showdown between Kathy and Lisa is set to play out during the third and final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and based on the snippet we’ve already seen Kathy did not hold back.

After touting the soap actress as a bully at the reunion, Kathy also reiterated that sentiment when TMZ caught her leaving the popular Italian restaurant, La Scala located in the 90210.

Kathy opined that Erika and Lisa are both “desperate for a storyline” and will “throw anybody under the bus.”

The part-time cast member also opened up about whether she’ll return to the show next season given the state of her relationship with sister Kyle Richards, which stemmed from the nasty comments that Kathy made about her in Aspen.

Kathy noted that she’s open to returning but not unless there are some cast changes.

Kathy Hilton slams Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne as desperate

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star blasted Erika and Lisa during her TMZ interview and accused them of setting her up after the Aspen drama was leaked to the press.

“I know, and I have people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls,” revealed Kathy. “Cause I feel they are two bullies that intimidate the other girls.”

The Hilton family matriarch noted that while some women in the group tend to speak up there are others who feel intimated by Erika and Lisa.

Kathy has not spoken to the Rinna Beauty creator since the reunion taping but she did run into her at BravoCon last week. However, they didn’t exchange many words except for a quick hello.

Kathy Hilton is not returning to RHOBH unless…

Kathy also dished about next season and noted that so far she has not made a decision about returning. However, she made it clear that if the cast remains the same she will “absolutely not” be back for Season 13.

By cast changes, Kathy was referring to “those two bullies” Kyle and Lisa who it seems she wants to be fired from the show, “cause they’re capable of anything.”

As for the current state of her relationship with Kyle, the 63-year-old was a bit vague in her response.

However, she admitted that when everything went down in Aspen she would have liked more support from Kyle.

As far as we know, the sisters are barely on speaking terms following the emotional reunion, but when Kathy makes her debut in part three next week, we’ll have a better idea of where things stand between them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.