RHOBH: Here’s why Lisa Rinna didn’t take Harry Hamlin’s last name after they got married

RHOBH Lisa Rinna reveals why she never took her husband’s last name. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lisa Rinna recently talked about why she decided to keep her professional name as Lisa Rinna even after she married Harry Hamlin.

Harry and Lisa celebrated 25 years of marriage last March.

In the normal world, this is rarer and rarer, and in Hollywood, it is nothing less than a gigantic feat.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently filled in for Kelly Ripa as co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. She revealed that her legal name is officially Lisa Rinna Hamlin.

However, Lisa uses her maiden surname professionally.

She explained to Ryan Seacrest, her co-host for the day, why she made that choice.

Lisa Rinna revealed husband Harry Hamlin advised against changing her last name

On the show, Lisa revealed that after she married Harry, she wanted to take his last name legally and professionally. However, Harry advised her against it.

Lisa told her co-host, “It’s interesting because I wanted to change my last name to Lisa Hamlin and Harry said, ‘Why would you do that? Your name is Lisa Rinna professionally so don’t mess with that.’”

Being her funny and outgoing self, Lisa added, “And so, if Harry tells you to do something, you do it. So that’s why I did that. But I like having Hamlin as my legal name because that’s the name of my children, so I want to have something in common with someone, right?”

When Lisa and Harry met, they were both in relationships

Fate brought the couple together in 1992. When Lisa and Harry met, they were both in relationships. When that changed, they started dating a few months later.

Lisa Rinna and Harry tied the knot in 1997, after five years of dating. They share two daughters Delilah Belle born in 1998 and Amelia Gray, born in 2001.

Lisa and Harry recently shared the secret to their happy and long marriage

The couple is still going strong and said they are still madly in love after 25 years of marriage and over 30 years together.

In an interview with People, the couple shared their thoughts on what makes their marriage work.

Harry said the secret is “Being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.” He added, “We’ve always heard each other.”

The RHOBH star added, “It doesn’t hurt that he is good-looking.” She also said she worked hard at her relationship and has now earned and picked out a nice diamond.

The couple shared that in the end, they have a lot of respect for each other and truly listen to one another.

Lisa has been coming under some fire lately for her social media posts. She recently lost her mother and has said she is a mess.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.