RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais celebrates girls night with Miley Cyrus and Nikki Bella

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais continues to live her best life with celebrity pals.

The actress shared some sweet selfies with familiar faces as she celebrated girls’ night in New York City. Garcelle posted a couple of selfies, one with Miley Cyrus and another with Nikki Bella. Commenters found the pairings to be unexpected but were delighted by the photos.

Garcelle has a lot to celebrate at girls’ night— her book was just released, and Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered last week on Bravo. Garcelle is a fan favorite on the franchise with many fans, but Erika Jayne is not one of them.

Garcelle shared an unexpected selfie with Miley Cyrus and Nikki Bella.

The first picture featured a close-up photo of Garcelle and Miley. Miley’s bleached blonde hair was short, in a side part, and she tilted her hair back and blew a kiss for the camera. Garcelle’s dark brown locks were straight and sleek in the middle part.

The second photo offered more light and showed the outfits of Garcelle and Nikki Bella. Garcelle wore a black leather dress with long sleeves and placed her hand on her hip. Nikki wore a sleeveless black satin number with no bra.

Both ladies smiled widely for the camera in front of a fully stocked bar.

She wrote in the caption, “#girlsnight @mileycyrus@thenikkibella #nyc.”

Commenters of the photo enjoyed the seemingly random pairings that appeared on Garcelle’s page.

Garcelle Beauvais broke a promise to Erika Jayne

Erika Girardi, aka Erika Jayne, expressed discontent with Garcelle Beauvais over a promise the latter allegedly broke.

So claimed Erika to Page Six as she described how she felt about Garcelle and why she had those feelings.

According to Erika, Garcelle promised that she would refrain from asking legal questions during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. Erika said about Garcelle’s promise, “It was a relief [to hear her say that]. “But no, she didn’t [keep her promise].”

Erika shared that the scene was filmed last fall, and Garcelle broke her promise later in the season.

Erika described her mindset amidst her legal woes, “I came to this positive place through sheer will and not giving up and not quitting and not being beat. I refuse to be beat.”

Fans will have to tune in to see how Garcelle’s broken promise transpires.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.