Erika Jayne upset with Garcelle Beauvais over broken promise

Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, famously fought in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika was unhappy that Garcelle mentioned her legal problems on camera. Before the premiere of Season 12, she famously threw Garcelle’s book in the trash on camera.

Now, Erika is still angry with Garcelle. Why is Erika so mad at Garcelle? Apparently, Garcelle made a promise not to ask more legal questions, and she broke that promise.

What transpired will play out on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Jayne explains why she is mad at Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne told Page Six how she really felt about Garcelle and why she felt that way.

Garcelle promised Erika that she would not ask legal questions during the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. Erika said that the scene was filmed last fall, and fans will see what happens.

Erika said about Garcelle’s promise, “It was a relief [to hear her say that]. “But no, she didn’t [keep her promise].”

Garcelle also said during the premiere of Season 12 that she thought Erika was in denial. Erika disagrees; and as she explained– she refuses to be beaten, “I came to this positive place through sheer will and not giving up and not quitting and not being beat. I refuse to be beat.”

Erika continued that perhaps Garcelle doesn’t know what she is talking about. She said, “So when she says ‘denial,’ I’m not quite sure what she means. I’m not quite sure that she knows what she [Garcelle] means.”

Garcelle seemed optimistic about reconciliation and said, “I’ve always liked Erika. Let’s see what happens.”

Garcelle and Sutton were the only housewives to question Erika

Erika Jayne’s lawsuits got the internet buzzing, with most fans appalled about money stolen from plane crash victims.

Erika surprisingly filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage in November 2020. The moment was filmed for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her friends were equally surprised. Prior to the divorce, Tom Girardi was sued for fraud.

One month later, Tom Girardi was sued by Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling settlement funds meant for the victims of Lion Air Flight 610. Fans thought the timing was suspicious and accusations flew. The drama played out during filming, and eager fans hoped that Erika Girardi would get grilled by her castmates.

Specifically, fans wanted the other Beverly Hills Housewives to call out Erika but were disappointed when the self-proclaimed Fox Five failed to hold Erika accountable.

Sutton and Garcelle were the only cast members to ask questions– and Erika lashed out at them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.