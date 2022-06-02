Erika’s recent comments on RHOBH have viewers outraged. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are taking aim at Erika Jayne over claims that widows and orphans are lying as her legal woes continue.

Thanks to the most recent episode, Erika has stepped into it again with RHOBH viewers. The reality TV starlet declared to her cast members that “we’re not even sure that there were people that weren’t paid.”

Oh yes, she went there, leaving Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais shocked. The remark was in reference to victims in the lawsuit she’s named in due to the alleged embezzlement scheme involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The trailer for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 featured Erika getting into it with Crystal Kung Minkoff over the latter siding with the victims. Now it’s pretty clear a certain narrative involving Erika and her legal troubles will be playing out this season, and fans have a lot to say on the topic.

RHOBH fans take aim at Erika Jayne over claim widows and orphans are lying

Twitter was on fire as the episode play out on Bravo, and Erika’s words were uttered. The social media platform was filled with RHOBH fans expressing their thoughts.

One user wrote “What the f**k is Erika Jayne saying…calling the burn victims, cancer patients, widows and orphans liars now?! Wow. Wooow.”

A different fan called out Bravo for airing a narrative where Erika plays the victim and runs her mouth about “widows & orphans.”

Pic credit: @Cat_Nelson9/Twitter and @rukiddingmelolz/Twitter

Another Twitter user compared Erika to Mama June with all of her lies.

Erika is morphing into Mama June. She's spewing lies on #RHOBH again to cover her big ass. pic.twitter.com/coTf4uADNv — Jenna (@Jenna_OrangeCo) June 2, 2022

There’s no question that social media wasn’t here for what Erika said on the show. One Twitter fan even addressed Andy Cohen, declaring it’s past time to fire Erika, especially now after her accusations about the victims.

Then a fan was shocked at the fact Erika gets worse each season, saying, “So Erika Jayne is saying ‘she can’t speak about having compassion for the victims’ because of legal reasons but she can say ‘the victims might not be telling the truth? Wow she gets worse which I didn’t think was possible #RHOBH.”

Pic credit: @CEOmama/Twitter and @debbiecohen21/Twitter

Erika reacts to Twitter and receives support amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills backlash

After seeing all the comments regarding her words on the show, Erika popped up on Twitter for the first time in a couple of weeks. This time around, Erika didn’t use words to express her feelings, but she simply shared a slew of various emojis that did nothing to paint her in a more positive light.

Pic credit: @@erikajayne/Twitter

While most of social media was coming for Erika after she insinuated the victims in the lawsuit against her were lying, a few Twitter users didn’t hide they were Erika fans.

Pic credit: @jacksonknightt/Twitter and @BigChanTheDon/Twitter

Whether you love her or hate her, Erika Jayne certainly brings the drama and entertainment to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The gloves are off this season, too, with Erika not holding back her true feelings about certain cast members, especially Sutton Stracke.

What do you think of Erika’s words on the recent RHOBH episode?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7 on Bravo.