RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley’s husband PK arrested for DUI weeks after home burglary

It’s been a rough month for Dorit Kemsley, and things just got worse for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s husband PK was arrested for a DUI weeks after their home was burglarized.

Dorit finds herself making headlines once again, and not because of something she did or said on RHOBH. Still reeling from the horrific home invasion that occurred while she was alone with her two children, Dorit now faces the aftermath of PK’s arrest.

RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley’s husband PK arrested for DUI

The DailyMail was the first to break the news that PK was arrested for DUI at the end of last month. On November 23, before the Thanksgiving holiday, PK was pulled over in Los Angeles following a dinner where he drank wine.

PK was immediately taken into custody, where he was held before the California Highway Patrol drove him home. There was no one else in the car with PK when he was arrested. Dorit and their kids were at home.

Alan Jackson, an attorney for PK, issued a statement to DailyMail regarding the incident.

‘PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner,” the statement read. “Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”

Will PK’s arrest be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12?

The question on RHOBH fans’ minds after PK’s arrest news broke is – will it be featured on Season 12 of the hit Bravo show?

Since PK was alone, the incident wasn’t caught on camera. However, that doesn’t mean Dorit and PK won’t bring it up next season. It’s no secret The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has been filming for weeks.

In fact, the cameras began rolling the morning after Dorit was involved in the home invasion. Yes, RHOBH viewers can expect the traumatizing incident to be a storyline for Dorit Season 12. These two incidents will undoubtedly put Dorit front and center next season, taking some of the focus off Erika Jayne’s legal drama.

Lisa Rinna losing her beloved mother Lois should also be another high-profile story. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans adored Lois.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.